Women Leading Change at D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano in Wine and Gastronomy

President, Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español Jamon ConsorcioSerrano and Cava Doreen Colondres, Special Campaign Ambassador European Union

The coming years present a unique opportunity for women to lead innovation in culinary excellence, food production, and sustainable practices across the value chain” — Anna Bosch Güell, President, Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Women’s History Month, D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano spotlight the growing role of women as leaders shaping the future of European wine and gastronomy. Across vineyards, wineries, curing facilities, quality control, sustainability initiatives, and executive leadership, women are increasingly influencing strategy, driving innovation, and strengthening long-term competitiveness.Women have long played an essential role in this industry, often taking the reins of family wineries and elevating Cava to the highest levels of excellence or preserving artisanal traditions of Jamón ConsorcioSerrano.The role of women in the industry continues to gain more momentum and recognition—women hold top positions not only in viticulture and winemaking but also in marketing, sales, and education. Their leadership, innovation, and dedication are driving these historic industries forward, ensuring their global recognition and sustainability.Women Leading Change Within D.O. CavaWomen have played a crucial role in the evolution of the Cava industry, excelling in winemaking, viticulture, sustainability, and international market expansion. Their expertise has contributed to making Cava one of the most respected sparkling wines in the world."The role of women in Cava is more visible and impactful than ever, and I am proud to see female voices shaping the future of this industry," said Eva Plazas Torné, winemaker at Vilarnau. "Through initiatives like Cava Women, we are fostering a network that supports and inspires the next generation of female winemakers."The Cava Women collective, an association of women in the industry, has been instrumental in promoting visibility, collaboration, and mentorship. Leaders like Maite Esteve, CEO of Vins El Cep, emphasize sustainability's crucial role:"Sustainability is the future of Cava. Women have been pioneers in ecological winemaking, championing responsible viticulture that enhances the land and the purity of our grapes. More women are now leading innovation in both tradition and sustainability."With over three decades of experience in the industry, Gemma Sibill, Enologist at Oliver Viticultors, reflects on the sector’s evolution:"In my 35 years in the Cava industry, I have seen women's contributions gain well-deserved recognition. Increased visibility is inspiring a new generation of female winemakers to shape the future of the sector with confidence."Leadership and Impact at Jamón ConsorcioSerranoWomen are also playing an increasingly influential role within Jamón ConsorcioSerrano, contributing to quality standards, international strategy, talent development, and organizational leadership in a sector historically defined by craftsmanship and generational expertise.“The role of women in the cured ham industry has evolved significantly in recent years, with their presence becoming increasingly influential,” said Anna Bosch Güell, President of Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español. “Female leadership is driving innovation and talent development across the sector. This transformation is strengthening our industry’s competitiveness while ensuring it reflects the values of modern society.”Looking ahead, Bosch Güell highlighted the growing opportunity for women to shape the future of the food and culinary sectors. “The coming years present a unique opportunity for women to lead innovation in culinary excellence, food production, and sustainable practices across the value chain,” she added. “Empowering female talent will be key to building a more resilient, creative, and competitive food industry.”A Broader Industry ShiftAcross both D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano, women’s leadership increasingly extends beyond operational roles to include strategic planning, sustainability frameworks, quality governance, and international engagement. These contributions are helping align heritage European products with contemporary priorities such as responsible production, transparency, and long-term value creation.“This is not about representation. It’s about influence. Women are helping redefine how tradition evolves—protecting authenticity while pushing European wine and gastronomy toward greater sustainability, accountability, and global relevance,” said Doreen Colondres, chef, sommelier, and Special Campaign Ambassador for the European Union’s D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano program.Looking AheadAs Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day offer a moment for reflection, D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano reaffirm their commitment to inclusive leadership and talent development. The growing presence of women across these sectors reflects not only progress, but a strategic investment in resilience, creativity, and long-term excellence.About D.O. Cava: D.O. Cava is a prestigious Denomination of Origin recognized for producing some of the world's finest sparkling wines. Cava is known for its exceptional quality and versatility, made using the traditional method, which involves secondary fermentation in the bottle. Cava is celebrated globally and exported to over 100 countries, making it one of the most exported sparkling wine in Europe. The regulatory body ensures rigorous standards are met to maintain the excellence and authenticity of Cava, allowing it to consistently rank among the best sparkling wines internationally.About ConsorcioSerrano: Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español is a distinguished association dedicated to promoting the highest quality Serrano ham. Established in 1990, this entity was formed to uphold the traditional methods and rigorous standards of Serrano ham production, ensuring that every piece meets strict quality criteria. The association represents a significant portion of Serrano ham industry, including many leading producers and exporters. The Jamón ConsorcioSerrano quality seal guarantees that consumers receive products that embody the rich heritage and exceptional taste of authentic Serrano ham. Through continuous efforts in promotion and education, this institution aims to enhance global recognition and appreciation for this iconic product.EUROPEAN PROMOTION CAMPAIGN: In 2024, the European Promotion Program for D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano was launched. The goal is to increase the competitiveness, consumption, and awareness of the high production standards of European Union agricultural products in the U.S.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.