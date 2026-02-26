Caring Communities and Collaboration Support Stronger Futures for Youth impacted by Gambling, Gaming, and Digital Media

Understanding gaming, gambling, and youth matters. March is National Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Learn the signs, start the conversation, and explore prevention resources at evergreencpg.org

Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling partners with Washington State Health Care Authority's State Problem Gambling Program on PGAM 2026 youth awareness message

Helping youth and young adults better understand the possible impacts of gambling and gaming takes a strong, collaborative community effort.” — Maureen Greeeley

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month, a national observance dedicated to raising awareness about gambling-related harm, promoting prevention, and connecting individuals and families to support. This year, the Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG)and the State Problem Gambling Program at the Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA) are partnering to place a strong emphasis on youth prevention and awareness, focusing on how early exposure to gambling-like influences can increase the risk of harm later in life.Youth are routinely warned about the risks of drug and alcohol use, while problem gambling and excessive gaming receive far less attention. At the same time, young people are increasingly exposed to gambling and gambling-like activities long before they are legally able to gamble. These exposures often occur in everyday environments and may not be recognized as gambling, including:• Exposure to sports betting culture through advertising and media• Video games with chance-based features• Digital platforms that normalize wagering• Gambling behaviors ‘normalized’ by a family or household memberTeens and Young Adults under age 25 who gamble are twice as likely as adults to experience a gambling addiction. Problem gambling among people under age 25 is linked to higher rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts, as well as disrupted brain development that can intensify risk-taking and impulsivity. Research shows that earlier exposure to gambling is associated with a higher likelihood of developing gambling-related problems, underscoring the importance of prevention and education about making good choices at a young age.“Helping youth and young adults better understand the possible impacts of gambling and gaming takes a strong, collaborative community effort,” said Maureen Greeley, Executive Director, Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling. “Community and public services and resources play a vital role in building a foundation for sustained support, public awareness, and tools to help individuals, families, and communities make informed and healthy decisions.”The majority of people enjoy gambling as recreation and entertainment without experiencing serious harm. However, gambling can lead to significant problems for some, including relationship strain, anxiety, depression, financial instability, isolation, and increased risk of self-harm.“In the coming days, the State Problem Gambling Program will be launching our first ever media campaign,” said Jeremy Whitaker, Problem Gambling Prevention Manager at HCA. “It will be aimed at teens who are increasingly exposed to gambling, often through video games and apps.”Help and resources are available through the Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling and Youth Have the Power . Free assessment and treatment is available through the State Problem Gambling Program for eligible individuals.If you or someone you know is experiencing gambling-related harm, free and confidential help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call, text, or chat to speak with a live person who can help at 1 800 547 6133 or visit www.evergreencpg.org About the Evergreen Council on Problem GamblingThe Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of public health issues around problem gambling and gaming in diverse cultures, expanding the availability and integration of services, and supporting advocacy, research, and programs for education, prevention, treatment, recovery, and responsible gambling and gaming throughout Washington State and beyond.About the State Problem Gambling Program (Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery, Washington State Health Care Authority)The State Problem Gambling Program (DBHR/HCA) provides free assessment and treatment for eligible individuals and their loved ones seeking help for gambling addiction. The Program also funds prevention awareness, education, and outreach, as well as clinical training, conferences and scholarships, and conducts research within WA State.

