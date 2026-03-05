Alexi Khajavi, Questex President of Hospitality & Operational Real Estate, to join Board of Directors for ZenSpace, Inc.

Alexi Khajavi, Group President-Questex, is newest ZenSpace Board Member ZenSpace Helps the Prince Waikiki Resort, Honolulu transform idle lobby space into a revenue generating guest amenity. ZenSpace - On Demand Workspace. Any Time. Any Place.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZenSpace, Inc., the pioneer in fully automated, IoT-enabled meeting spaces, today announced that Alexi Khajavi has joined its Board of Directors.Khajavi is Group President of Hospitality & Operational Real Estate at Questex and serves on the Board of Directors of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Khajavi brings more than two decades of leadership across the global media, advertising, marketing, hospitality, travel, and events industries. At Questex, he oversees a portfolio of world-class events and media properties that convene senior decision-makers from across the hospitality and commercial real estate ecosystem.His appointment reflects ZenSpace’s growing momentum and the increasing demand for intelligent, on-demand workspace solutions in high-traffic public environments. “The way people meet and work in public spaces is fundamentally changing, and the opportunity this creates for real estate operators and asset managers is compelling,” said Khajavi. “ZenSpace has built something truly differentiated—a platform that turns any space into a bookable, technology-enabled workspace . I’m excited to work alongside the team as the company enters its next phase of growth.”“Alexi is one of the most respected leaders in the hospitality and commercial real estate industry,” said Mayank Agrawal, CEO and Founder of ZenSpace. “His experience, relationships, and strategic perspective will be invaluable as we scale. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the board.”About ZenSpaceZenSpace, Inc. is the pioneer in fully automated, technology-enabled meeting spaces. The company combines modular, soundproof SmartPods with its proprietary Space OS platform to deliver on-demand, IoT-connected workspaces for enterprises, public venues, and live events. ZenSpace transforms underutilized spaces into bookable, revenue-generating environments. For more information, visit zenspace.io.About Alexi KhajaviAlexi Khajavi is Group President of Hospitality & Operational Real Estate at Questex, a leading global information services and events company. He serves on the Board of Directors of the American Hotel & Lodging Association and has held advisory roles with the Center for Responsible Travel at Stanford University and the Center for Health and the Global Environment at Harvard School of Public Health. He holds a B.A. from the University of California, Santa Cruz, where he graduated magna cum laude with distinction and honors.

