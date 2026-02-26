Medivest Announces Strategic Acquisition by Physicians Life Care Planning

Medivest Logo

Medivest, a national leader in MSA administration and MSP compliance solutions, today announced that it has been acquired by Physicians Life Care Planning.

PLCP stood out not only for its leadership in the industry, but for its culture and long-term perspective. We believe this acquisition is the right next chapter for Medivest and the clients we serve.” — Douglas M. Brand, CEO

SANTA BARBARA, , CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medivest , a national leader in professional administration and Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance solutions, today announced that it has been acquired by Physicians Life Care Planning ( PLCP ), the nation’s leading provider of damages valuation services. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Medivest’s long-term growth strategy and reflects a shared commitment between the two organizations to technical excellence, integrity, and client-focused service.A Founder-Led Focus on Culture and StewardshipFor Medivest’s founders, selecting the right partner was never solely about scale or financial outcomes. Preserving Medivest’s culture, values, and reputation for excellence was central to the decision. “When we began exploring a transition for Medivest, our priority was finding a partner who would respect what we’ve built and share our standards for quality, professionalism, and service,” said Douglas M. Brand, CEO. “PLCP stood out not only for its leadership in the industry, but for its culture and long-term perspective. We believe this acquisition is the right next chapter for Medivest, our team, and the clients we serve.”Complementary Strengths and Expanded CapabilitiesMedivest and PLCP bring together complementary strengths that enhance the capabilities of both organizations. Medivest's leadership in professional administration and MSP compliance pairs naturally with PLCP's national scale, industry-leading expertise in damages valuation, and ongoing investments in advanced technology. Together, the organizations are positioned to broaden their collective impact, expand technical depth, and continue delivering high-quality solutions to clients across the legal and insurance communities.Long-Term Value for Clients and PartnersThe acquisition strengthens Medivest’s foundation for long-term growth and investment. Clients benefit from expanded institutional resources, a deeper bench of experienced professionals, and the stability that comes from alignment with a highly respected industry leader, while Medivest remains focused on the specialized services and relationships that define its work. “Our goal is not to change who we are,” said Aaron Winnell, CMSP, President. “It’s to build on what we do best, supported by a company who shares our commitment to excellence and long-term thinking.”Thoughtful, Deliberate IntegrationIntegration between Medivest and PLCP will proceed in a measured and transparent manner, guided by a shared commitment to people, clarity, and continuity of purpose. Both organizations are aligned around a deliberate approach that prioritizes collaboration, communication, and sustainable growth.About MedivestMedivest is a nationally recognized professional administrator and MSP compliance firm, serving attorneys, insurers, and injured individuals across the country. With decades of experience, Medivest specializes in settlement solutions designed to protect benefits, reduce risk, and deliver peace of mind.Medivest was advised in the transaction by Bailey & Company, a healthcare-focused investment banking firm with deep experience in middle-market mergers and acquisitions. Bailey & Company guided the company through the strategic evaluation and transaction process. The Medivest leadership team extends its sincere appreciation to Bailey & Company for their counsel, professionalism, and steady guidance throughout the process.

