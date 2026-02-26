Waverly at Wylder, New Townhome Neighborhood in Port St. Lucie With New Homes Starting in the Upper $200s, Opens

Wylder Waverly at Wylder new Townhomes Waverly at Wylder model home

Opening will be celebrated February 28-March 1

At Wylder, we offer new homes designed for a range of lifestyles and price points, and we are especially pleased to introduce new homes that are priced to make homeownership more attainable.” — Austin Burr, GreenPointe’s Regional President, South Florida Division

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waverly at Wylder , New Townhome Neighborhood in Port St. Lucie With New Homes Starting in the Upper $200s, To Celebrate Opening February 28-March 1Waverly, a new townhome neighborhood within Wylder , will open this weekend, Saturday, February 28 and Sunday, March 1, unveiling model homes for its 310 thoughtfully designed residences priced from the upper $200s. Wylder, located off Midway Road in Port St. Lucie, is a 1,970-acre master-planned community by GreenPointe Developers LLC, the master-plan community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings, LLCThe new townhomes offer innovative, energy-efficient designs. Built by Ryan Homes, one of the nation’s top five homebuilders, the residences blend exceptional craftsmanship with low-maintenance living for a comfortable, efficient lifestyle. Priced from the upper $200s, Waverly offers a compelling value compared to Port St. Lucie’s median home price of $480,000, according to Redfin. With average monthly rents at $2,575 - 29% above the national average, according to a report by the St. Lucie County Housing Department - Waverly presents an attainable path to homeownership for first-time buyers, those interested in a second home and active adults looking for low maintenance affordable living.Wylder continues to experience a surge in demand for its diverse mix of residential options, including golf-centric Glynlea Country Club, single family home neighborhood Brystol, and K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons, an active adult 55+ community. Waverly has been introduced to meet this growing demand, particularly among first-time homebuyers. Situated on 36.11 acres, Waverly is surrounded by preserved wetlands on three sides and features two scenic lakes, a resident-exclusive dog park and pocket park.“Port St. Lucie offers an exceptional quality of life, attracting buyers from across Florida and around the country,” said Austin Burr, GreenPointe’s Regional President, South Florida Division. “At Wylder, we offer new homes designed for a range of lifestyles and price points, and we are especially pleased to introduce new homes that are priced to make homeownership more attainable.”Two floorplan options, Neptune and Piper, are available at Waverly. Both offer 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a private garage, and oversized parking, ranging from 1,466 to square feet to 1,636 square feet.For more information about Waverly or to receive updates on its sales release, visit LiveWylder.com.About WylderWylder is a 1,970-acre master-planned community by GreenPointe Developers LLC, the master-plan community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings, LLC, is located between Midway Road and Glades Cut Off Road in Port St. Lucie. In addition to Waverly, several neighborhoods are currently for sale. Brystol North – a single-family home neighborhood by Dream Finders Homes and Lennar – was recently announced following the success of its sister community, Brystol South. For active adults, K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons at Wylder has model homes open daily. Buyers can choose from nine ranch-style floorplans and one villa design, with prices starting from the $300s. The community includes a private amenity center.Glynlea Country Club, a gated golf neighborhood within Wylder, features the first signature golf course designed by PGA Tour professional Jim Furyk, along with a full lineup of golf and club amenities. Home sales by Perry Homes and Lennar are underway with prices from the $400,000s to over $1 million. Dream Finders Homes is expected to start sales at Glynlea in Spring 2026. To learn more about these neighborhoods, visit LiveWylder.com.About GreenPointe Developers LLCGreenPointe Developers is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings LLC. The GreenPointe team has more than 140 years of collective experience in developing some of the most sought-after master-planned and condominium communities in the Southeast. The team creates and transforms residential and mixed-use communities into neighborhoods for today’s homebuyers while providing lasting, sustainable value.Having the utmost respect for the land, the GreenPointe team works diligently to protect and enhance nature’s best assets. This thoughtful practice allows GreenPointe Developers to create and reenergize communities that provide for an enduring lifestyle where people want to live, work and enjoy recreation. More information is available at GreenPointeLLC.com.GreenPointe is proud to support the Monique Burr Foundation for Children and its mission to protect children by providing comprehensive, evidence-based personal safety programs. For more information, visit MBFPreventionEducation.org.###Media contact:Elizabeth Kelley GraceElizabeth@thebuzzagency.net561-702-7471

