A NEW CHILDREN’S PICTURE BOOK CELEBRATES COMMUNITY, CULTURE, AND THE POWER OF PARTICIPATION

Going to the Festival Book Cover

Going to the Festival Introduces Young Readers to Civic Life Through Creativity and Connection

Festivals show children that community is something they help build. When they see how neighbors, artists, and small businesses come together, they begin to understand belonging.” — Jodi-Tatiana Charles

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Following an abnormally split winter across the United States, with record warmth in the West and heavy cold and snow in the Northeast, communities are looking ahead. While weather patterns challenged regions in different ways, organizers across the country are now planning spring and summer festivals, fairs, and neighborhood gatherings that bring people back together. At a moment when seasonal events signal renewal, resilience, and shared local pride, a new children’s picture book is capturing national attention. Going to the Festival , written by Jodi-Tatiana Charles and illustrated by Julia Potvin, releases nationwide on March 1, 2026. The book offers young readers a vibrant story about how traditions are not simply events to attend, but experiences shaped by creativity, contribution, and shared responsibility.In this richly illustrated story, four friends stumble upon their town’s annual festival and quickly realize it is more than colorful booths and busy streets. Through curiosity and action, they discover that festivals are built by neighbors, artists, volunteers, and families who contribute their time and talents. As the children lend a hand, meet local makers, and explore their surroundings, they learn that belonging is something you help create.“I wanted this book to introduce children to the idea that community life is something they are part of, not separate from,” said author Jodi-Tatiana Charles. “Festivals are built through civic participation, cultural traditions, and the work of local artists, small businesses, and volunteers. When children see how these events support their towns and bring people together, they begin to understand shared responsibility and what it truly means to belong.”Author Jodi-Tatiana Charles is a marketing strategist, consultant, and educator with more than three decades of experience working at the intersection of leadership, community institutions, and public engagement. Her first children’s title, It’s Just a Rug, introduced young readers to themes of perspective and imagination. With Going to the Festival, she expands her focus to community participation and cultural engagement.Illustrator Julia Potvin brings warmth and movement to the story through expressive, colorful artwork that reflects the joy and energy of a shared celebration. Her visual storytelling enhances the book’s message that festivals are living experiences shaped by the people who show up and contribute.“Working alongside Jodi was a collaborative process from the beginning,” said illustrator Julia Potvin. “We talked about how a festival, fair, or carnival can feel both exciting and deeply rooted in local culture. My goal was to visually reflect that balance, showing not only the celebration itself but also the cooperation and connection that make these gatherings meaningful.”Beyond its narrative, Going to the Festival arrives at a moment when local events, arts gatherings, and cultural traditions are playing an essential role in strengthening neighborhoods and supporting local economies. Festivals create real economic opportunity for artists, small businesses, food vendors, performers, and community organizations. They generate economic activity while reinforcing civic pride and cross-generational connection. This book introduces those concepts to children in an accessible and engaging way.Designed for families, educators, librarians, cultural institutions, and independent bookstores, Going to the Festival supports conversations about:• Civic participation• Cultural awareness• Creative expression• Local economic impact• Shared responsibility and belongingThe book is available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats through independent bookstores and major retailers nationwide.For media inquiries, review copies, author appearances, partnership collaborations, or institutional bulk orders, please contact us.Going to the Festival reminds readers of all ages that meaningful traditions are not built by spectators. They are built by those who show up and take part.###

