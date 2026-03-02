Horizon Care Services Named 'Best of 2026' for Best Home Health Care

Andrea Albertini, CEO/Founder Best of 2026 Home Health Care

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horizon Care Services is proud to announce it has been honored with the “Best of 2026” Award for Best Home Health Care in North Palm Beach, Florida, by Business Ratings, recognizing more than two decades of excellence, innovation, and compassionate care in the home health industry.Horizon Care Services has been a trusted provider for families throughout North Palm Beach and surrounding communities, earning a 5-star rating for its commitment to clinical quality, personalized service, and patient satisfaction.“We are incredibly honored to receive the ‘Best of 2026’ award,” said Andrea Albertini, CEO & Founder of Horizon Care Services. For more than 21 years, our mission has been to provide compassionate, high-quality care that allows our patients to remain safe and comfortable in their own homes. This recognition reflects the dedication of our extraordinary team and the trust our community continues to place in us. As the needs of our seniors and their families evolve, we remain committed to expanding our services, providing valuable resources, and being a true partner in their healthcare journey.”In response to the growing needs of the community, Horizon Care Services has expanded its continuum of care with the launch of:• Elder Care Finders, a specialized service helping families navigate senior living and care options• Horizon Mobile Physician, delivering convenient, high-quality medical care directly to patients in their homesFurther strengthening its role as an educational resource, the organization also hosts the Senior Care Made Simple podcast, which features expert guests from the healthcare industry and provides important information, tools, and community resources for seniors and their families. This latest recognition underscores Horizon’s patient-first philosophy—combining skilled nursing, therapy, and specialized care with innovation, education, and community outreach.The Best of 2026 award celebrates organizations that demonstrate outstanding service, leadership, and impact. Horizon Care Services continues to set the standard for home health care by enhancing quality of life, promoting independence, and delivering care with dignity and compassion.For more information about Horizon Care Services and its award-winning programs, please visit https://www.horizoncareservices.com/

