HECHT PARTNERS LLP EXPANDS WITH ADDITION OF GEORGE FELDMAN McDONALD TEAM, STRENGTHENING NATIONAL PRACTICE

Combined Firm of Nearly 30 Attorneys Leverages AI-Enhanced Capabilities to Expand National Footprint Across Complex Litigation and Class Action Practice

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hecht Partners LLP (“HP”) is pleased to announce a significant expansion of the firm through the addition of the attorneys and staff of George Feldman McDonald, PLLC (“GFM”). The combined team of nearly 30 attorneys will operate under the Hecht Partners LLP name.

This expansion strengthens HP’s national platform and broadens its capabilities across a wide range of complex litigation and advisory practices. As a result of the expansion, the firm will add offices in Florida and Minnesota, and expand its presence in New York, California, and Texas.

The expanded Hecht Partners LLP will offer enhanced depth in the following practice areas:

· Commercial Litigation & Arbitration

· Intellectual Property (Patent, Trademark, Copyright, and Trade Secrets)

· Human Rights Litigation

· Class Actions

· Data Breach Litigation

· Transnational Litigation & Arbitration

· Employment Discrimination and Retaliation

· EB-5 Litigation

· Antitrust

· Securities Enforcement

· Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Counseling & Investigations

The expansion comes on the heels of HP’s recent jury win resulting in a $20.75 million judgment against BNP Paribas for aiding and abetting the Sudanese government in committing genocide and other atrocities in Sudan. The verdict followed the first bellwether trial co-led by Kathryn Lee Boyd involving three members of a previously certified class of more than 20,000 individuals.

“HP is excited to welcome the GFM team and to meaningfully expand our Class Action Practice Group,” said firm founder David L. Hecht. “Their exceptional experience and proven track record will further strengthen our litigation capabilities and enhance our ability to deliver results in high stakes matters.”

GFM recently completed the most successful year in its history, positioning the combined team to build on that momentum. Collectively, the attorneys of the expanded Hecht Partners LLP have been responsible for billions of dollars in recoveries for clients over the course of their careers.

Lori Feldman, Co-Head of the Class Action Practice at the expanded Hecht Partners LLP, said, "Class action litigation has never been more consequential, and this combination gives us the platform to pursue it at the highest level. The depth of talent, resources, and technology now at our disposal positions us to take on the most complex, high-stakes matters on behalf of individuals and institutions who deserve a true advocate. I am proud to help lead this practice into its next chapter."

David J. George, founder of GFM, added, “This combination reflects both strategic alignment and exceptional timing. By bringing together two highly accomplished teams, we are creating a firm with broader reach, deeper experience, and even greater capacity to serve our clients. We are confident that our clients will be the ultimate beneficiaries of this expansion.”

The expansion also coincides with HP's launch of its internally developed AI litigation toolkit, a proprietary platform that positions the firm at the forefront of legal innovation. HP's AI capabilities are purpose-built for litigation and represent a meaningful competitive advantage over both peer firms and standalone AI solutions currently available on the market. The toolkit empowers HP's attorneys to identify and evaluate case opportunities across practice areas, from class actions to intellectual property, with speed and precision that was previously unattainable.

Maxim Price, who designed the tools and has a background in Computer Science, said, “Acting as a true force multiplier, the platform enables HP to operate with the capacity and firepower of a firm many times our size, deploying sophisticated AI agents that function as an on-demand team of hundreds of ‘law clerks.’”

