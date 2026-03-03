K4Connect Expands FusionOS Ecosystem, Reinforcing Eight Years of Senior Living Interoperability Leadership

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As interoperability becomes the latest industry headline, K4Connect is reinforcing what it has delivered since 2018: true, enterprise-grade integration built specifically for senior living.

K4Connect today announced the expansion of its FusionOS integration ecosystem, adding 14 new integrations in 2025 to the over 50 available, and with many additional key collaborations scheduled for 2026. While others are newly entering the integration conversation, FusionOS has been unifying fragmented technology environments for more than eight years.

“Interoperability is not new for us, it’s foundational,” said Rebecca Schlieman, Director of FusionOS Program Management at K4Connect. “FusionOS was purpose-built to flatten complex data schemas, manage secure bi-directional exchange, and transform raw data into operational intelligence.”

Built for True Interoperability

Unlike platforms that primarily extract data for limited use cases, FusionOS delivers:

-Bi-directional, enterprise-grade data flows

-A proprietary “One-to-Many” API framework

-Normalized, flattened data schemas across vendors

-A secure, centralized data lake with direct community access

-No-code dashboards for operational leaders

-Built-in audit logs and HIPAA-aligned security controls

FusionOS is often described internally as “writing the code that writes the code”, a scalable architecture that accelerates integration deployment without increasing IT burden for operators.

2025 Ecosystem Expansion

New integrations added in 2025 span clinical, HR, engagement, finance, and operations, including UKG, MatrixCare 360, HL7 standards support, ArtemisCare, Delegate, DonorPerfect, Eventbrite, Microsoft Exchange, Awardco, Thryve, Zinnia TV, GroveMenus, Residex, and Aline.

These additions expand FusionOS’s ability to unify census, clinical, workforce, culinary, facilities, engagement, and financial systems into a single operational intelligence layer.

Beyond Connectivity: Operational Intelligence That Drives ROI

Connectivity alone does not solve the senior living data challenge. Operators need intelligence.

Through the FusionOS Data Access Program, communities gain direct access to normalized data within K4Connect’s secure data lake. FusionOS:

-Correlates thousands of data points across systems

-Identifies occupancy, staffing, care, cost, and work order trends

-Reduces duplicate data entry and manual reconciliation

-Delivers dashboards natively or within preferred BI tools

-Saves staff time while improving decision accuracy

From census forecasting to workforce retention analytics, FusionOS equips executive teams with actionable insight that improves margins and operational efficiency.

Setting the Standard Since 2018

Since launching its first enterprise integrations in 2018, K4Connect has delivered:

-Managed, enterprise-grade API infrastructure

-Bi-directional interoperability across the ecosystem

-Normalized data models designed for scalability

-Community-level data ownership and access

-Proven workflow automation and efficiency gains

Interoperability in senior living requires more than connectivity. It requires architecture, security, scalability, and intelligence.

K4Connect built FusionOS to power a truly connected community where data works for providers, not against them.

For more information, visit www.k4connect.com.

