THE NEW YORK STATE OFFICE FOR NEW AMERICANS ANNOUNCES EXPANDED NEW AMERICANS’ HOTLINE TO SERVE MORE IMMIGRANT NEW YORKERS

Today, the New York State Office for New Americans (ONA) today announced an expansion of the New York State New Americans Hotline (1-800-566-7636) which will now assist callers on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 5pm (EST). The hotline will also continue to operate Monday to Friday, 8am – 8pm (EST). The New Americans Hotline, managed by Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of NY, under a grant with the New York State Office for New Americans, is a vital resource for all New Yorkers seeking information and referrals for free immigration-related services. The hotline is staffed by multilingual call operators as well as a full-time immigration attorney.

“New York State has long been a state committed to having newcomers feel welcomed and supported. The expansion of the New Americans Hotline includes longer weekday hours and added weekend hours, strengthening our commitment at a time when immigrant families are facing so much fear and uncertainty,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “This expanded access reflects Governor Hochul’s ongoing efforts to protect the constitutional rights of New Yorkers, including immigrant New Yorkers, and ensures our state remains a place where all families can feel informed and supported. As a reminder to all New Yorkers seeking assistance— the ONA hotline is 100% free, anonymous, and available in over 200 languages.”

All information provided by the hotline is free and anonymous. Assistance is available in over 200 languages. Representatives from the hotline can assist with making referral to individuals in immigration detention who are seeking free legal services. The hotline can also provide information on available community workshops and training, including Know Your Rights and family preparedness. Callers to the hotline can also report cases of immigration fraud. Since January 2025, the hotline has answered 21,159 calls and made 42,207 referrals.

In addition, the New York State Thruway Authority will post information about the expanded Hotline hours in all 27 services areas across the New York State Thruway system. The bilingual information in English and Spanish will begin today for visitors using the service areas across New York State.

Chief Executive Officer, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York J Antonio Fernandez, said: “For more than 16 years, Catholic Charities of New York has provided reliable information and trusted referrals to immigrant communities through our longstanding partnership with New York State and the Office for New Americans (ONA) Hotline. Rooted in Catholic Social Teaching—particularly the call to uphold the dignity of every human person and to welcome the stranger—this work reflects our enduring commitment to serve those seeking guidance, opportunity, and stability. The ONA Hotline is a free and confidential service—available in more than 200 languages—that connects individuals and families to English language learning, community resources, and legal referrals. As of January 1, 2026, we expanded our operating hours to include weekends, reaffirming our commitment to greater access and accompaniment for newcomers.”

President & CEO, New York Immigration Coalition Murad Awawdeh, said: “We applaud Governor Hochul for expanding the New Americans Hotline at a moment when immigrant New Yorkers are under attack from the Trump administration’s detention and deportation machine. Too many families are being forced to navigate fear, misinformation, and a complicated legal system on their own. These new extended hours, availability in 200+ languages, and support to those in detention seeking legal support ensure that more New Yorkers have access to legal counsel when it’s most urgent. We urge the state to continue investing in programs like the Office for New Americans that keep families together, protect workers, and strengthen our communities."

President and CEO of Hispanic Federation Frankie Miranda, said, “In today’s heightened political climate, marked by shifting immigration policies, increased enforcement fears, and widespread misinformation, the expansion of the New Americans Hotline to weekend hours is a critical step in equipping immigrant communities across New York with the tools to access trusted information. We applaud Governor Hochul and the Office for New Americans for recognizing that our immigrant neighbors need options for reliable information at more times throughout the week. We are thankful to the staff who are setting aside time to answer our community’s questions on the weekend, and we will continue working to ensure all New Yorkers can access the services and information they deserve.”

The New Americans Hotline has been a key part of the work of NYS ONA since its creation in 2012. ONA and its statewide network of community-based providers offer assistance to any immigrant in New York State regardless of their immigration status. ONA provides programming in areas such as immigration legal services, English language learning, mental health support, and workforce development. The best way to connect with all ONA’s programs, as well as resources provided by other state partners, is to call the New Americans Hotline at 1-800-566-7636.

In addition to the hotline, ONA has also expanded the resources available on its website to include a dedicated Know Your Rights, Know Your Resources page: https://dos.ny.gov/know-your-rights. Through initiatives such as the New Americans Hotline and our Know Your Resources site, ONA is committed to ensuring that immigrant New Yorkers and their families have access to the most up to date, relevant, and important information they need to feel empowered and protected. ONA’s website also has a link to the New York State’s Office of the Attorney General for people to report information regarding federal government actions in their communities.

The New York State Office for New Americans, founded in 2012, is the nation’s first statutorily created immigrant services office. ONA assists all new Americans with accessing and navigating a variety of free services and support through its statewide network of community-based providers. For more information, visit https://dos.ny.gov/office-new-americans or follow ONA on Twitter/X at @NYSNewAmericans or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NYSNewAmericans