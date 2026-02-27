Paulaner Sunset Celebrates Two Years in the U.S., Bringing a 1974 German Cult Classic to 300+ Locations

Paulaner Sunset cola-orange soda cans chilled on ice, brewed and bottled in Munich, Germany. Historic production image from Munich showing early bottling operations of Paulaner’s cola-orange beverage in the 1970s. Community member enjoying Paulaner Sunset, reflecting the brand’s culture-driven following in the U.S.

The Munich-born cola-orange classic marks its second U.S. anniversary with nationwide growth, 300+ accounts, and expanding online availability.

The last two years have been a wild ride. Positive customer feedback fuels us, with a champion product as our secret power. The American Dream is not dead; we live it every day with every Sunset.” — Matthias Memminger

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paulaner Sunset is celebrating two years in the United States. What began in 2023 as what the founders described as “a suitcase full of dreams” has grown into national distribution across more than 300 locations, with additional availability through Amazon and Walmart Online. In just two years, the Munich-born cola-orange soft drink has evolved from a cult German favorite into an emerging presence within the U.S. premium soda category.



A 50-YEAR SECRET, REIMAGINED

Although Paulaner Sunset feels new to American consumers, its origins trace back to 1974. First brewed in Munich as a non-alcoholic option for Bavarian beer gardens, the cola-orange blend, known in Germany as “Spezi,” became a cultural staple. More than five decades later, the recipe remains unchanged. The combination of cola and orange flavors, paired with its original psychedelic wave design, continues to reflect its 1970s heritage.

The philosophy behind the beverage reaches even further back. Inspired by the spirit of the Reinheitsgebot, Germany’s historic purity law of 1516, a commitment to quality and craftsmanship has always guided production. While the regulation itself applies to beer, its underlying principles shaped the mindset behind the cola-orange blend. Today, Paulaner Sunset is non-GMO, vegan, and non-alcoholic.



BUILT BY COMMUNITY

In Germany, the drink developed a loyal following driven more by culture than by traditional advertising. Over the years, fans created their own expressions of the brand, from soccer merchandise and murals to custom motorcycles. Online communities helped amplify that momentum, turning the cola-orange blend into a generational favorite.

Rather than relying heavily on paid campaigns, its growth was fueled largely by word of mouth and grassroots enthusiasm. Consumers actively sought it out in kiosks and beer gardens across the country, reinforcing its status as a cultural staple.



THE AMERICAN CHAPTER

The U.S. journey began in April 2023, when founders Matthias and Anton Memminger arrived in Los Angeles carrying cases of glass bottles and a belief that the product belonged in one of the world’s most competitive beverage markets. Rather than launching through a traditional corporate rollout, they introduced the drink directly to bars, restaurants, and consumers throughout the city. Sampling quickly generated early traction.

Trademark limitations prevented use of the “Spezi” name outside Germany. As a result, the brand adopted the name Paulaner Sunset for the U.S. market, inspired by the wave motif on the original label and the California setting of its launch.

Venice Beach became an early center of activity, where a grassroots marketing moment in late 2023 helped accelerate visibility. Since then, distribution has expanded steadily, while production has remained unchanged. Every bottle continues to be brewed and bottled in Munich.



WHAT'S NEXT FOR TEAM SUNSET?

As Paulaner Sunset enters its third year in the United States, the company remains focused on disciplined growth while preserving its heritage.

The next chapter builds on that momentum, one Sunset at a time.

ABOUT PAULANER SUNSET

Paulaner Sunset is a Munich-brewed cola-orange soft drink originally created in 1974. Introduced to the United States in 2023, the brand blends German heritage with contemporary lifestyle positioning. Brewed and bottled in Munich, Germany, Paulaner Sunset is non-alcoholic, vegan, and non-GMO. It is available in select retail and hospitality locations nationwide and through major online platforms. For more information, visit https://paulaner-sunset.com/.

