The Miss USA Organization and FAIM Inc. Announce Landmark Collaboration to Celebrate the Pageant’s 75th Anniversary

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FAIM Inc., the premier platform for fan-centric integrated physical/digital experiences, and the Miss USA Organization, under the leadership of President and CEO Thom Brodeur, today announced a multi-faceted partnership. This collaboration marks a historic fusion of pageantry tradition and fan-focused innovation, set to debut in coordination with the 75th anniversary of the Miss USA Pageant.As one of the world’s most iconic cultural brands, the Miss USAand Miss Teen USAfranchise is venturing into the next generation of fan engagement. This partnership will leverage FAIM’s robust traditional and Web3 infrastructure to honor the pageant's storied legacy while empowering the modern contestant.A New Era of PageantryThe collaboration will unfold through several key pillars designed to bring fans closer to the crown:Digital Art Asset (DAA) Collectibles: A curated series of digital collectibles celebrating 75 years of style, grace, and leadership. These assets will feature historical Pageant Queens and exclusive content. Selfie.Live Digital Autographs: Fans who collect the DAAs will have the opportunity to get them digitally signed as one-of-one collectibles by Legacy Queens and the 75th Anniversary contestants.Web3 Identity for Contestants: In a move toward digital sovereignty, every current contestant and Miss USA "Legacy Queen" will be issued their own custom Web3 micro-site and domain: This provides a permanent, decentralized platform for their personal brands and for fans to show their fandom.Gamification & Fan Participation: Fans will no longer be mere spectators. Through interactive gamified experiences, the community can participate in challenges and prediction markets leading up to the final telecast.Tokenized Rewards & Loyalty: The "Rewards" system will offer fans a customized rewards program using points and the FAIM token.The Physical Crossover: The DAA collectibles are built with Print-on-Demand capability. DAAs are not NFT’s but multifunctional imagery that can be sent for digital signatures and printed on everything from posters to towels to coffee mugs."For 75 years, Miss USA has been a platform for women to lead and inspire," said Thom Brodeur, Chairman, President and CEO of the Miss USA Organization. "By partnering with FAIM, we are ensuring our legacy thrives in the digital age, providing our contestants and fans with cutting-edge tools to connect, collect, and celebrate in ways never before possible.""Our mission at FAIM is to bridge the gap between legendary heritage brands and the limitless potential of the decentralized web," said Dana Farbo, CEO of FAIM. "Miss USA is a cornerstone of American culture. By introducing DAAs and personalized Web3 domains and micro-sites, we aren't just creating collectibles—we are giving these incredible women and their fans true ownership and a voice in a new digital frontier."FAIM will serve as a preferred partner, ensuring a seamless, secure, and accessible transition into the decentralized space for all users, regardless of their familiarity with blockchain technology.Further details regarding the first DAA drop and the 75th-anniversary roadmap will be released in the coming weeks.About Miss USAThe Miss USA Organization is the preeminent pageant competition in the United States, celebrating the beauty, intelligence, and leadership of women. Under the leadership of Thom Brodeur, the organization continues to evolve to meet the needs of the modern woman.About FAIM Inc.FAIM ( https://faim.world ) is a leading Digital/Physical fan engagement platform specializing in digital collectibles, print-on demand, identity, and gamification for global brands in sports, fashion, and entertainment.Media Contact:Press RelationsFAIM Inc.contact@faim.world

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.