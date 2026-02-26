Willow Lake Métis Nation Marks Historic Milestone as Bison Return to Traditional Lands

Willow Lake Métis Nation is a Métis community whose citizens now mostly reside in the community of Anzac, Alberta. The moment Bison are released on WLMN land WLMN Leaders mark the arrival of the Bison

ANZAC, AB, CANADA, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN) is proud to announce the arrival of 20 bison to Willow Lake Métis Farms, the Nation's 205-acre traditional land, marking one of the most significant cultural and environmental milestones in the community's history. One week since their arrival, the herd is thriving and settling into their new home.The bison reintroduction is a direct response to the voices of WLMN Citizens, who identified the restoration of bison as a priority for the community. For generations, bison provided food, tools, clothing, and cultural teachings for Métis and Indigenous peoples across the land. Their return to Willow Lake Métis territory is both a reclamation of traditional food systems and a powerful act of cultural revitalization."Bringing bison back to our land is something our Citizens have called for, and something our ancestors would recognize as right," said WLMN President Stella Lavallee. "This is what self-determination looks like in practice, restoring what was taken, caring for the land, and building something lasting for the generations that follow us."Willow Lake Métis Farms was established in 2025 but the vision was there in 2022. The bison herd brings that vision fully to life, anchoring the site's eco-bison ranch and food sovereignty mission, with a grand opening planned for Spring 2026.The Willow Lake Métis Farms project reflects WLMN's long-term commitment to land stewardship, environmental responsibility, and community-led development on its traditional territories in Treaty 8.Video of the herd's arrival can be viewed on the Willow Lake Métis Nation Facebook page. For more information, contact: Rienna Davey, Employment and Training Coordinator Willow Lake Métis Nation 780-334-0008 | r.davey@wlmn.ca | www.wlmn.ca About Willow Lake Métis Nation:Willow Lake Métis Nation is a self-governing Métis community located in Anzac, Alberta, within Treaty 8 territory and unceded land of the Métis. With deep roots spanning more than 200 years, WLMN is committed to cultural preservation, environmental stewardship, and building long-term prosperity for its Citizens and future generations

