School of Rock Named Global Franchise Grand Champion at 2026 Global Franchise Awards

School of Rock Live Performance

Leader in Performance-Based Music Education Earns Three Top Global Honors

Being recognized not only as the best in children’s services and education, but as the top franchise overall, shows the transformative power of music education and our performance-based approach.” — Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- School of Rock , the global leader in performance-based music education, part of Youth Enrichment Brands , has been named Global Franchise Grand Champion at the 2026 Global Franchise Awards , the program’s highest distinction. In addition to the overall title, School of Rock also earned Best Children’s Service & Education Franchise and was named Regional Champion – U.S.A.The awards were presented during a live ceremony at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, as part of the International Franchise Association Annual Convention, held February 23–25, 2026.“This recognition as Global Franchise Grand Champion is an incredible honor for our entire system,” said Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock. “It reflects the strength of our franchise model, the passion of our franchisees, and the life-changing impact our schools have on youth, adults, and communities around the world.”Now in its eighth year, the Global Franchise Awards recognize brands that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and impact across international markets. An independent panel of global franchising experts selects the winners based on each brand’s real-world results, scalability, franchisee support, and industry leadership.School of Rock’s recognition at the 2026 Global Franchise Awards builds on a year of remarkable milestones and international expansion. In 2025, the brand celebrated the opening of its 400th franchise location in Reno, Nevada, expanded to its 100th franchise location outside the U.S. with an opening in Chile, launched its first school in Uruguay, and expanded into Europe with a master franchise agreement for Germany and the grand opening of its first UK location in Twickenham, London. These achievements, along with a proprietary performance-based curriculum and measurable improvements in students’ confidence, creativity, and life skills documented in its 2025 Social Impact Study, highlight the brand’s scalable franchise model, strong unit performance, and growing global appeal.The Best Children’s Service & Education Franchise and Regional Champion – U.S.A. honors further reinforce School of Rock’s category leadership and domestic strength, recognizing both innovation in curriculum and steady unit growth. Together with the Global Franchise Grand Champion award, which the brand also earned in 2023, these accolades highlight School of Rock’s continued prominence as one of the most respected franchise brands worldwide.“Our 2025 Social Impact Study reinforced what we’ve long believed and witnessed first-hand: School of Rock is more than a music school,” said Ryan. “Through our performance-based programs, students find joy, build confidence, strengthen teamwork skills, and develop creativity and critical life skills in an environment where they feel a sense of true belonging. Being recognized not only as the best in children’s services and education, but as the top franchise overall, shows the transformative power of music education and our performance-based approach.”School of Rock’s proprietary method combines one-on-one music instruction with group rehearsals and live performances, creating a differentiated model that drives strong student retention and unit-level performance. With more than 650 schools open or in development across 23 global markets, the brand continues to expand its international footprint while maintaining high franchisee satisfaction and operational excellence.For more information about School of Rock franchise opportunities, visit www.schoolofrock.com/franchising # # #About School of RockSchool of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop the tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 650 schools open or in development across 23 global markets and has grown its student count from 4,000 in 2009 to over 70,000 today. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar, singing, and piano. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program.School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock is a proud supporter of Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards in recent years: International Franchise Association’s 2025 and 2024 Franchisee of the Year Awards; seven consecutive years as Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Top Children’s Music Enrichment Brand and ranked #1 in the Children’s Enrichment Category in 2025 and 2026; 2026 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2026 and 2025 Best Children’s Service & Education Franchise by Global Franchise Awards; 2026 Regional Champion – U.S.A. by Global Franchise Awards; 2025 Franchise Business Review Top Franchise; 2024 Franchise Business Review Most Innovative Franchise; 2024 Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Culture100 List by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Silver Award for Employee Satisfaction by Franchising@Work; 2024 Award Finalist by Franchising@Work; and 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools.

