CCww CEO to Speak at Embedded World, Nuremberg, Germany 2026 on the Challenges of Voice Over Satellite NB-IoT

“Voice Over NB-IoT NTN – Is it Viable?”

BOURNEMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Carter, CEO of Communications Consultants Worldwide Limited (CCww), a leading wireless protocol stack developer for over twenty five years, will speak at the Embedded World 2026 conference about the challenges of voice calls over satellite (Non-Terrestrial Networks, NTN) NB-IoT links. The conference attracts over 30,000 visitors to Nuremberg, Germany each year.

Narrow-Band Internet of Things (NB-IoT) as defined by the 3G Partnership Program (3GPP) is a low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) technology ideal for applications requiring long battery life, deep indoor penetration, and low data transmission. Use cases are typically smart metering, parking sensors, agricultural monitoring, and asset tracking.

However, there is potential for voice messaging, and CCww is exploring this potential with several partner companies. Mr. Carter will present this project and partners in a presentation entitled “Voice Over NB-IoT NTN – Is it Viable?” on 11 March.

Richard Carter, CEO of CCww, “CCww’s early and intensive investment into 3GPP® Release 17/18 compliant NTN NB-IoT protocol for UEs has enabled us to bring our essential knowledge to this project and explore how Voice over NTN NB-IoT can be enabled and which use cases are potentially viable.

Twenty-five years of enabling billions of end user products gives us the experience critical for understanding real-world viability of this capability.”

CCww has been developing, licensing and supporting embedded 3GPP® protocol stack software to leading global mobile players since 2000; more than 4 Billion devices have been manufactured using CCww technology. CCww licenses its portable 3GPP® UE protocol stacks, with integration, conformance-testing, and support services. For more information about CCww products please contact sales@ccww.co.uk.

