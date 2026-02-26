Miller & Miller Auctions holds two online General Store Advertising auctions featuring the Gallays Collection on March 8

Five Roses Flour Sign: Canadian 1920s SSP porcelain; iconic general store advertising. Estimate: CA$9,000–$12,000. Frontenac Breweries “Count of Frontenac” Corner Sign: Canadian 1930s SSP, 4' example with exceptional gloss. Estimate: CA$9,000–$12,000. Sweet Caporal Majorette Vertical Sign: Canadian 1930s SST in original frame. Estimate: CA$6,000–$9,000.

The March 8th auction includes rare Five Roses, Frontenac, and Sweet Caporal signage, followed by an evening session devoted to iconic Canadian advertising tins

We’re seeing pieces here that simply don’t surface often, particularly in this condition” — Ethan Miller

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. will present a two-session, online-only General Store Advertising auction on Sunday, March 8, 2026, with a morning session featuring the respected Marcel Gallays Collection beginning at 9am EDT and a dedicated evening session of advertising tins closing sequentially from 6pm EDT. In total, 396 lots will cross the virtual auction block across both sessions.Anchored by exceptional early Canadian signage, the 9am session — General Store Advertising featuring the Marcel Gallays Collection — offers 269 carefully curated lots spanning porcelain, lithographed tin, and painted advertising from the late 19th through mid-20th centuries. Drawn from a collection known for condition, rarity, and visual impact, the sale captures the golden age of Canadian general store merchandising, when bold graphics and brand recognition defined the retail landscape.“We’re seeing pieces here that simply don’t surface often, particularly in this condition,” said Ethan Miller, CEO of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “Marcel Gallays collected with a very disciplined eye — strong colour, honest surfaces, and authentic examples that still present beautifully. For collectors, this sale offers true cornerstone material.”Among the most important offerings in the sale — and tied for the expected top lot — is Lot 3094, a Canadian 1920s Five Roses Flour single-sided porcelain sign, graded 7.75 and authenticated by The Authentication Company. Five Roses became a national household name following its introduction in 1888 by the Lake of the Woods Milling Company, helping to shift Canadian home baking from local mills to national brands. Measuring 42 inches by 26 inches, the sign shows expected edge losses and upper fade but retains strong presence and historical significance; it is expected to realize $9,000–$12,000.Sharing top billing is Lot 3110, a Canadian 1930s Frontenac Breweries “Count of Frontenac” four-foot porcelain corner sign, the larger of two known sizes. Featuring a richly detailed portrait of Louis de Buade, Comte de Frontenac — the brewery’s namesake — the sign boasts exceptional colour and gloss, is graded 9.25, and remains one of the most visually commanding breweriana displays of its era. Authenticated and marked by General Steel Wares Limited, the sign carries an identical estimate of $9,000–$12,000.Additional highlights in the morning session include Lot 3244, a Sweet Caporal Cigarettes Majorette vertical tin sign from the 1930s, retained in its original painted wood frame and graded 8.75. An earlier and more graphic version of the iconic Sweet Caporal imagery, the sign exemplifies the strong visual language of Canadian tobacco advertising and is expected to bring $6,000–$9,000. Also drawing strong interest is Lot 3147, the scarce King Cole Tea and Coffee “Keyhole” porcelain sign, a uniquely shaped and highly sought-after piece celebrated for its regal imagery and vibrant palette. Introduced by G.E. Barbour of Sussex, New Brunswick, King Cole became the firm’s flagship brand; this example, graded 8.75, is estimated at $4,000–$6,000.The day continues at 6pm EDT with a timed, online-only session titled General Store Advertising Tins, comprising 127 lots devoted to early Canadian packaging and counter-top displays. Pocket tobacco tins headline the evening, led by two lots tied for top estimate. Lot 4000, the celebrated Gold Dust Pocket Tin, dates to the late 19th or early 20th century and is widely regarded as one of the rarest Canadian pocket tins ever produced. Distinguished by its curved form designed to fit a back pocket and its vivid prospector imagery, the tin retains strong lustre to its gold-tone finish and is estimated at $3,500–$5,000.Equally anticipated is Lot 4001, a Taxi Tobacco pocket tin from the 1910s, produced by the Imperial Tobacco Company of Canada. Long admired for its elegant scene graphics and refined typography, the tin is often cited by collectors as one of the most beautiful pocket tins ever made. Rare, visually striking, and seldom offered, it shares the same $3,500–$5,000 estimate.Rounding out the evening highlights are Lot 4022, a Spratt’s Cardiac Tonic Powder tin from the 1920s, authenticated and offered at $2,000–$2,500, and Lot 4061, a pair of J. Johns, Peterboro and Crown Blend Montreal tea tins, both from the Marcel Gallays Collection and estimated at $2,000–$2,500.As online-only sales, there will be no in-person event to attend. The 9am session will feature a live webcast with lots closing sequentially beginning at 9am EDT, while the 6pm session will automatically close in sequential order beginning at 6pm EDT. Internet bidding will be provided by MillerandMillerAuctions.com and LiveAuctioneers.Catalogues and bidding information are available at:9am session: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-JGEW66/general-store-advertising-featuring-the-marcel-gallays-collection 6pm session: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-JT2IEY/general-store-advertising-tins Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is actively accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches, art, antiques, and premium collectibles. To consign a single piece, an estate, or a collection, call (519) 573-3710 or email info@millerandmillerauctions.com. Learn more at www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com

