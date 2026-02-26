Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina: Women in Energy Breakfast Session

Program Director & Deputy Director-General: Institutional Planning Support of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Gugu Zwane;

Ladies and gentlemen,

It is a great honour to stand before you today at the Women in Energy Breakfast Session under the 3rd SANEDI Annual Energy Conference. This is my second time participating in this platform and it is encouraging to see it mature into a space where women not only connect and reflect, but also shape direction and influence outcomes. Today, I wish to say: let us celebrate the remarkable contributions of women in the energy sector, recognising your resilience, strength and transformative impact on our society.

This engagement takes place within the broader 3rd SANEDI Annual Energy Conference themed: “Catalysing a Just, Green and Digital Energy Transition for Africa and Beyond,” and on a day dedicated to showcasing the hydrogen and energy-related initiatives supported by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation through the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI). It is therefore entirely fitting that our focus this morning is on elevating women as drivers of innovation, inclusion and leadership in South Africa’s energy sector.

This brings me to my favourite quote by Denzel Washington: “When you pray for rain, you gotta deal with the mud too.” This reminds us that progress and opportunity often come with discomfort and challenge. My question to women in energy is this: Are we ready for the mud? Are we equipping ourselves with the skills, qualifications and experience required not only to participate in the energy transition, but to lead it? Are we positioning ourselves not just as contributors, but as decision-makers, innovators and owners within the energy value chain? Do we fully understand what is required to excel and lead in the energy industry?

Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to extend my sincere gratitude to the organisers of this important breakfast session and to each one of you for your presence and commitment to advancing the role of women in energy. A special word of recognition must go to women working across energy research, development and innovation (RDI). Your work underpins the technologies that are reshaping our energy system, from hydrogen and batteries, to digital tools and renewable integration.

Every year, we mark Women’s Day as a moment to reflect on the strides made in advancing the principles of social inclusion gender equality (GESI). It is also a time to acknowledge the challenges that persist. It is a day to celebrate the achievements of women across various sectors, including energy, which has historically been male dominated.

Women have always been an integral part of the energy industry, contributing significantly to its growth and development. Despite facing numerous barriers, they have proven that with equal opportunities, women can excel and lead in any field. Today, we honour you as trailblazers and reaffirm our commitment to creating an inclusive environment where women can thrive.

The journey for women in energy has not been easy. Women continue to face challenges such as gender discrimination, unequal pay, limited career advancement opportunities, and a lack of supportive and gender-sensitive work environments. These barriers not only hinder individual growth but also limit innovation, system resilience and long-term sector sustainability.

Recent data shows that women still represent less than a quarter of STEM professionals in South Africa, with even fewer women occupying senior technical, executive and decision-making roles in the energy sector. This reality reminds us that transformation requires deliberate, sustained and measurable action, not good intentions alone. (Source: Statistics South Africa, Gender Series, 2024)

It is important to acknowledge that while significant progress has been made, much more work remains. The democratic Constitution removed legal barriers that once prevented women from participating fully in the economy, including in energy research and development environments. Since then, new regulations, policies and guidelines have actively encouraged the employment of women in the energy sector under the democratic government. However, policy alone is not enough; culture, mentorship, and opportunity must follow.

It is critical that women in energy continue to rise, while intentionally pulling others up with them, especially young women and the girl child, into energy careers and research across all forms of energy. Working with all social partners, we must increase the tempo to demand greater participation by women across the economy and the energy mix, from research and innovation, to manufacturing, deployment and leadership.

Programme Director, as the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation through the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, we recognise that gender equality in energy will not happen by accident. It must be intentionally designed into our research, innovation and industrial systems. Through DSTI’s energy RDI Flagship Programmes, women scientists, engineers and innovators are increasingly participating and leading in hydrogen, battery and renewable energy research. Women are contributing directly to the demonstration of hydrogen fuel cell systems in transport, buildings and critical infrastructure, gaining hands-on experience in large-scale, real-world projects.

In collaboration with energy companies and academic institutions, we have established a range of skills development and training programmes to empower women in energy, including at the MSc and PhD levels. These programmes focus on providing technical and leadership training to women, enabling them to acquire the skills needed to succeed. Last year, the DSTI supported a young woman, Katlego from North-West University, to participate in an international nuclear leadership programme, ensuring that South African women are visible, competitive and confident on global platforms.

We are also strengthening pathways for women into innovation-driven enterprise development. This includes ensuring that publicly funded research translates into economic participation, entrepreneurship and ownership for women, through partnerships such as our collaboration with HyPlat (Pty) Ltd and Bambili Energy as well as support for women-led energy-related Small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) that are crucial drivers of economic growth, innovation, and employment in South Africa.

Specific regulations have also been put in place to address the unique health and safety needs of women in the energy sector. These ensure access to safe, conducive working conditions, which are essential to well-being and productivity. However, we acknowledge that implementation remains uneven, and women remain underrepresented in large-scale project ownership, manufacturing leadership and regulatory processes.

Importantly, our continued collaboration with industry bodies such as the Minerals Council South Africa must promote gender diversity, leadership progression and accountability across the energy and mining sectors.

Ladies and gentlemen, promoting gender equality and empowering women must be mainstreamed. This is not a favour to women; it is an economic, social and developmental imperative. Investing in women accelerates progress, strengthens communities and supports sustainable development, as today’s theme so accurately reflects.

Women in leadership positions are more likely to advocate for policies that benefit families and communities, including healthcare, education and social services. Research has also shown that societies with greater gender equality tend to be more stable and resilient.

When women are empowered, we are better positioned to address challenges such as gender-based violence, unemployment and social fragmentation. Platforms such as the Women in Energy Breakfast Session must therefore move beyond dialogue and become mechanisms for accountability, partnership and measurable impact.

Programme Director, achieving gender equality in energy requires collaboration. Together with industry leaders, trade unions, and civil society, we must continue dismantling the systemic barriers that women face. By fostering a culture of collaboration and mutual respect, we can build an energy sector that is inclusive, innovative and sustainable.

As we celebrate this Women in Energy Breakfast, let us renew our commitment to advancing gender equality in the energy sector. Let us ensure that women are not on the margins of the just, green and digital energy transition, but firmly at its centre, shaping policy, leading innovation, owning enterprises and building the next generation of skills.

In closing, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all women in energy for your dedication and contribution. Your hard work continues to pave the way for a brighter, transformed and more inclusive future.

I wish you a meaningful and inspiring Women in Energy Breakfast Session.

I thank you.

