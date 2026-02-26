Six Teams Confirmed for Ultimate Hockey – Breaking the Ice in Innsbruck

Teams Ultimate Hockey - Breaking the Ice in Innsbruck

Six teams. 17 games. Ultimate hockey premiere launches April 2026 in Innsbruck—elite sport meets urban festival energy.

The mix of traditional ice hockey nations and ambitious programs reflects exactly what Ultimate Hockey stands for: innovation, opportunity and international connectivity.” — Markus Valier, Founder of ProOxy AG

ROTKREUZ, SWITZERLAND, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The line-up for the first-ever Ultimate Hockey – Breaking the Ice Tour event in Innsbruck is now complete. Six teams – Austria, Estonia, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, and the Netherlands – have officially confirmed their participation in the global premiere of the new 3x3 ice hockey series.

Taking place from April 10 to 12, 2026, in front of the Olympiaworld Innsbruck, the event marks the international launch of Ultimate Hockey as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Olympic Winter Games in Innsbruck.

The confirmed nations represent a dynamic cross-section of established and emerging ice hockey countries, underlining the international ambition of the Breaking the Ice Tour. The compact and high-intensity 3x3 format promises fast-paced games, technical excellence and emotional rivalries in a unique urban setting.

“With six strong teams confirmed, the sporting level of our premiere event will be outstanding,” said Markus Valier, Founder of ProOxy AG. “The mix of traditional hockey nations and ambitious programs reflects exactly what Ultimate Hockey stands for: innovation, opportunity and international connectivity.”

“The teams are confirmed, the city is ready - and now the stage is set for an incredible competition.” Said IIHF President Luc Tardif. “We have received a very strong response from our Member Federations eager to participate, underlining the growing excitement around 3x3 ice hockey. The teams competing in Innsbruck reflect the full strength of our World Rankings — from the Top Division through to Division I B — ensuring a highly competitive standard of ice hockey from the opening face-off. Kicking off in Innsbruck will provide a great platform for fans around the world to experience the speed, skill, and intensity of 3x3 ice hockey right in the heart of a major city and bring them closer to the action than ever before.”

The participation of host nation Austria adds additional excitement for local fans, while Germany, Hungary, Great Britain, Estonia and the Netherlands bring diverse playing styles and competitive spirit to the newly designed city arena.

The event will be played over three game days with a total of 17 games. The teams compete in two groups and play in a group stage double round robin format followed by a placement game to determine rank 5 and 6, Semi-Final, Bronze and Gold Medal Game on Sunday.

As previously announced, the Breaking the Ice Tour combines elite-level sport with urban entertainment, transforming city centers into vibrant festival environments. Alongside the matches, live concerts, DJ performances, street-food markets, light installations and interactive experience zones will create a new kind of sportainment platform, attracting young audiences, families and urban communities.

With the team roster now finalized, preparations enter their final phase as Innsbruck gets ready to welcome players and fans from across Europe for the historic first stop of the Ultimate Hockey – Breaking the Ice Tour.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.