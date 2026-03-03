Agolix® Launches AI-Powered Assessment Generator®, Transforming How Businesses Build Assessments

New Feature: AI-Powered Agolix® Assessment Generator®

Build smarter with the Agolix® AI-Powered Assessment Generator®. Create elaborate, fully structured, branded assessments in minutes.

DURANGO, CO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agolix®, a leader in online assessment software, today announced the launch of the AI-Powered Assessment Generator®, a groundbreaking new feature that empowers users to create professional, fully customizable assessments in a fraction of the time.

The AI-Powered Assessment Generator® helps solve the blank page problem. With the new AI feature, users simply describe what they want their assessment to do—who it's for, what insights they want to gather, what question types they need, and even their brand colors and logo—and the AI instantly generates a complete, structured assessment draft.

"The AI feature provides a starting point, not a finished product you're locked into. It allows you to move faster without sacrificing quality or intention," says Jennifer Sparks, Co-Founder and CEO of Agolix®.

Once the assessment is generated, users retain full control. Every question, scoring rule, branding element, and report can be reviewed and refined, making it a powerful accelerant for assessment generation alongside human strategy.

The AI-Powered Assessment Generator supports Agolix’s advanced features, including multiple scoring categories and 360s. Assessments generated by the AI tool are ready to go out of the box with branding and a PDF generated for each respondent and customized based on their individual responses. The report can be used as-is or further customized using Agolix’s block editor.

The feature is designed to serve a wide range of users: new customers building their first assessment, seasoned professionals exploring a new use case, and teams that want to rapidly prototype ideas before refining them for client delivery.

The AI-Powered Assessment Generator® is available now inside the Agolix® platform to all subscription tiers. New users can access the feature immediately by starting a free trial at https://www.agolix.com/free-trial/.

See how the Agolix® AI-Powered Assessment Generator® works:

