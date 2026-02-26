NewVue Deepens Radiology Leadership Team with Addition of Jean-François 'JF' Pambrun, PhD, as Head of Engineering

JF Pambrun brings deep expertise in radiology solution development and optimization to NewVue

Pambrun will advance development of NewVue EmpowerSuite™, a cloud-native platform that coalesces existing technologies to orchestrate radiology workflow

We’ve proven our technology across customers spanning some of the nation’s largest and most complex radiology practices. JF will ensure a relentless focus on quality as we service their needs.” — Kyle Lawton

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewVue, a SaaS platform provider redefining radiology orchestration with a modern, unified workflow experience, today announced the appointment of Jean François Pambrun, PhD, as the company’s head of engineering. Pambrun will focus on innovation, delivery, quality and operational rigor for NewVue EmpowerSuite ™, a cloud-native platform that brings curated clinical data, AI and voice recognition tools, report creation, and other technologies together in an all-in-one Radiologist Cockpit environment developed from the ground up to modernize radiology workflow.Along with PhD-level research in image compression, streaming and transmission, Pambrun brings more than a decade of experience in medical imaging, cloud infrastructure and distributed systems to NewVue. He has deep experience with DICOM, HL7, IHE and other standards, machine learning model design, and at-scale platform performance optimization.“JF’s skillset is difficult to find and ideal for NewVue at a time when our product scalability, reliability and execution matter just as much as innovation,” said NewVue CEO and co-founder Kyle Lawton. “We’ve proven our technology across customers spanning some of the nation’s largest and most complex radiology practices. JF will ensure a relentless focus on quality as we service their needs, while maintaining consistency as demand for our technology grows across larger enterprise environments and forward-thinking practices.”Pambrun has held principal engineer roles at leading medical imaging technology vendors, including a position as lead architect at Change Healthcare to help design and evolve cloud-based PACS capabilities to support high-availability workflows. He has overseen frontend, backend and infrastructure application development, led proof-of-concepting, and guided the design and use of quality-driven key performance indicators.“NewVue is changing how radiology cases are assigned, how relevant clinical context is presented, and how a radiologist moves from interpretation to sign-off. No other solution has been built from the ground up to reduce the number of discrete applications and interfaces a radiologist uses. I’m honored to work with this team to drive efficiency and reduce frustration by addressing today’s real-world workflow demands,” Pambrun said.Pambrun will work closely with NewVue CTO and co-founder Aaron McCaslin to align day-to-day engineering execution with architectural strategy and platform roadmap.McCaslin highlighted that several NewVue team members proved their muster at PeerVue, the company known for pioneering radiology’s intelligent worklist and subsequently sold to McKesson. “At NewVue, we’re once again changing the face of radiology practice operations by bringing to market the first all-in-one solution created specifically to orchestrate operationally complex workflows without requiring rip-and-replace of existing systems. We’re redefining how radiology workflow gets orchestrated, and with JF joining the team, we’re even better positioned to lead what comes next,” he said.About NewVueBased in Tampa, Florida, NewVue is a proven radiology workflow innovator building cloud-native software that unifies how radiologists work. Its EmpowerSuite™ platform provides a unified Radiologist’s Cockpit connecting existing PACS, reporting, information systems (RIS, EHR, etc.) and AI tools, enabling radiologists to read, report, and manage quality from one place. The system automatically assigns the right case to the right radiologist, eliminating complex rule-based worklists and reducing IT overhead. Founded by the pioneers of PeerVue, NewVue leverages two decades of workflow experience to deliver the next generation of intelligent orchestration and radiologist reporting.Pambrun headshot available on request

