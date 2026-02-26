NYF Advertising Awards Introduces 2026 Elite Global Executive Jury Led by Andrea Diquez

Super Jury of Industry Leaders Assemble to Judge 2026 Shortlisted Entries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Festivals Advertising Awards is proud to announce its 2026 Executive Jury , an elite panel of globally respected creative leaders selected to evaluate the industry’s most inspired and impactful work.Executive Jury President Andrea Diquez, Global CEO of GUT, will lead a curated international group of award-winning leaders whose work has moved markets, shifted perceptions, and set new creative benchmarks. Together, their judgment and perspective define the standard for creative excellence today while helping shape the future of the industry.2026 New York Festivals Executive JuryExecutive Jury President: Andrea Diques, Global CEO of GUT• Dave Bowman, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe Australia & New Zealand, Publicis, Australia• Richard Brim, Chief Creative Officer & Founder, Ace of Hearts, UK• Juliana Cobb, Chief Creative Officer, 72andSunny New York, USA• Cinzia Crociani, Chief Creative Officer, Le Pub Milan, Italy• Kristin Faucher, Managing Director, Head of Brand Strategy and Advertising (Card, Auto, Home Lending), Chase, USA• Gabriela Fenton, Founder & CEO, Red Consulting, Mexico• Tanja Grubner, Global Innovation, Brand & Communications Director, Essity, Germany• Allison Pierce, Chief Creative Officer, VML, USA• Suzanne Powers, Founder & CEO, All&, USA• Nayaab Rais, Executive Creative Director, FP7/McCann, United Arab Emirates• Erica Roberts, Chief Creative Officer, BBH, USA• Gabrielle Schmitt, Global Chief Creative Officer, GREY, USA• Dorte Spengler-Ahrens, Chairwoman, JVM, Germany• Kate Stanners, Global Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, UK• Kwame Taylor-Hayford, Co-Founder, KIN, USA“We’re incredibly proud to have Andrea Diquez lead this year’s NYF Advertising Awards Executive Jury,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals. “She is joined by an exceptional group of leaders whose perspectives reflect the global reality of our industry today. Their creative judgment and strategic discernment ensure the work is evaluated with care and a deep respect for creativity that drives culture and business forward.”The 2026 NYF Executive Jury sessions will take place in June at New York City’s Crosby Hotel’s state-of-the-art screening room.New York Festivals Advertising Awards receives entries from more than 60 countries. Entries are judged by more than 200+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury, Specialty Executive Juries, and Shortlist Jury from countries world-wide, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.The official deadline to enter is April 23, 2026. For information about the 2026 New York Festivals Advertising Awards categories, rules and regulations or to enter, visit HERE About New York Festivals: New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF Health AwardsRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com

