White Lotus Home Turns to Community to Protect American-Made Bedding

Marlon Pando, CEO unloading fibers White Lotus Home Mattresses in New Brunswick, NJ White Lotus Home US Manufacturing

Support handcrafted, American-made bedding—help us buy materials in bulk, keep prices fair, and sustain U.S. manufacturing.

As the CEO of White Lotus Home, I want to be upfront about the challenges we face.” — Marlon Pando, CEO of White Lotus Home

NEW BRUSNWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- White Lotus Home , a family-owned company dedicated to handcrafted, natural mattresses, pillows, and bedding, is reaching out to its community to help sustain American manufacturing amid rising costs for imported materials.“As the CEO of White Lotus Home, I want to be upfront about the challenges we face,” said Marlon Pando. “Every mattress, pillow, and duvet we make is proudly handcrafted in New Jersey using organic and natural fibers. But many essential materials — like kapok and certain specialty organic textiles — are not produced in the U.S., so we must responsibly source them from abroad.”Recently, national reporting from CNN and Fox News — including coverage involving the Supreme Court of the United States — has highlighted how tariff policies have affected American companies. For small businesses like White Lotus Home, these tariffs are a direct, immediate burden. “While tariffs are often discussed as something foreign countries pay, the reality is different for us. We pay those import taxes upfront on materials we cannot source domestically,” Pando explained. “This year alone, I personally paid thousands of dollars more in added costs. As a small business, we don’t have the resources to hire attorneys or spend months pursuing refunds. These costs either strain our business or eventually get passed on to our customers.”To continue offering handcrafted, American-made bedding without raising prices, White Lotus Home is turning to its community. “Every purchase helps us buy raw materials in larger bulk quantities, manage costs, and maintain fair pricing,” said Pando. “By supporting White Lotus Home, our customers are directly helping protect American craftsmanship and natural sleep products.”“This community support doesn’t just help us maintain pricing,” Pando continued. “It strengthens our ability to plan ahead, invest in high-quality natural materials, and continue employing local craftsmen and women. Every order helps us scale responsibly, reduce reliance on volatile international supply chains, and ensure that our commitment to American-made, sustainable bedding remains strong for years to come.”White Lotus Home remains committed to transparency, ethical sourcing, and sustainable manufacturing. Every product is designed to provide safe, healthy, and restful sleep while honoring the principles of American craftsmanship.About White Lotus HomeFounded in 1981, White Lotus Home is a family-owned business dedicated to creating handcrafted, organic, and all-natural bedding products. Committed to sustainability and American manufacturing, the company produces mattresses, pillows, and duvets designed to provide safe, healthy, and restful sleep. Learn more on the White Lotus Home Podcast

White Lotus Home Podcast

