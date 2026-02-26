The Abbey Funeral Directors Invited to Operate Within Historic Upper West Side Facility

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverside Memorial Chapel, a New York City landmark and one of the nation’s most respected Jewish funeral service providers, today announced that it has invited The Abbey Funeral Directors to operate within its historic West 76th Street facility. The decision reflects Riverside’s long-standing commitment to honoring Jewish tradition while responding thoughtfully to the evolving needs of the surrounding Upper West Side community.

Founded in 1897, Riverside Memorial Chapel has served generations of Jewish families with uncompromising adherence to Jewish law, customs and traditions, maintaining Sabbath observance. Since the closure of a prominent non-Jewish funeral home close by, Riverside has experienced a steady increase in requests from non-Jewish families seeking funeral services in the neighborhood. Riverside Memorial Chapel is the only operating funeral entity within its building.

The arrangement ensures that Riverside Memorial Chapel will continue to operate exclusively as a Jewish funeral provider without compromising our Jewish identity. At the same time, The Abbey Funeral Directors will independently serve non-Jewish families from within the same landmark facility, addressing a growing community need created by the absence of other nearby providers.

“This decision to bring in The Abbey Funeral Directors was guided by both principle and responsibility,” said Charles S. Salomon, President of Riverside Memorial Chapel. “For more than a century, Riverside has been identified by the Jewish community as strictly observing and upholding Jewish law. By welcoming The Abbey Funeral Directors into our building as a separate operation, we can preserve our Jewish identity, while ensuring that our non-Jewish neighbors have access to compassionate funeral care close to home.”

Located at the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and West 76th Street since 1926, Riverside Memorial Chapel is an enduring symbol of Jewish tradition and community life on the Upper West Side. Its Neo-French-Renaissance building has long been known for its grandeur, and as a place of tradition, heritage and remembrance.

To learn more about Riverside Memorial Chapel, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/new-york/new-york/riverside-memorial-chapel/1227.

About Riverside Memorial Chapel

Riverside Memorial Chapel has provided funeral services to New York City’s Jewish community since 1897. Its West 76th Street location opened in 1926 and is an Upper West Side landmark. The Neo-French-Renaissance-style facility is recognized for its majestic architecture and ornate interior, which have been recently renovated. Riverside Memorial Chapel has a history of honoring and serving the Jewish community, and is the only member of the Jewish Funeral Directors of America in Manhattan. From traditional washing (tahara) and the watching of the deceased until the funeral begins (shmira), to the rending of garment or ribbon (kreah) and the use of unadorned wooden caskets. Its staff is well-versed in Jewish law, funeral customs and traditions.

