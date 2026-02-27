O’Connor and Kieta Law Streamline Illinois Property Tax Appeals for Homeowners and Businesses

The Attorney Engagement Letter and Other Documentation

O'Connor discusses how with Kieta Law Illinois property tax appeals are streamlined for property owners.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Finding success with the Illinois property tax appeal takes time and effort, but with the highest property taxes in the nation, fighting the assessment is almost always worth it. Due to the complexities of the system, many protestors look for a representative who can take care of issues on their behalf. Due to Illinois law, only a certified attorney can sign legal documents for a property owner and represent them in hearings in front of the Board of Review (BOR) or the Property Tax Appeal Board (PTAB).At O’Connor, we support our clients with assessment review, analysis, and the evidence needed to support an appeal. To continue the process, we coordinate with Kieta Law, who handles the legal filing and represents property owners in hearings. One key aspect of this process is getting the paperwork in order. The most important of these is the Attorney Engagement Letter, which allows Kieta Law to act on the client's behalf. O'Connor will go over some of the important documents that owners need to position for the best appeal possible.Attorney Engagement LetterThe Attorney Engagement Letter is the most important document that owners need to sign, and it sets out what the attorney has the authority to do on the owner's behalf, what representation from them will entail, what the fee structure will look like, and more. If owners are engaging an attorney for a property tax appeal, then the Attorney Engagement Letter will state that the attorney only has legal authority to handle matters related to the appeal, and nothing else. Without this permission, the lawyer could never put in the legal work needed to get the best reduction possible. In fact, it is required under Illinois law that owners give them this authorization for them to even begin the case.This authority provides a narrow scope of activity. It can only be used to carry out the negotiated tasks, in this case, representing the client before the BOR or PTAB. This allows the owner's representative to appear before the BOR, sign legal documents, and do other things pertaining to the case. A good agreement should give the client a breakdown of compensation, the ability to cancel at any time, and a comprehensive list of tasks that need to be performed. With this authorization in hand, the attorney can then use the gathered evidence to prove the appeal before the BOR, possibly saving property owners thousands of dollars every year.Who can Sign an Attorney Engagement Letter?When it comes to a property tax appeal, the Attorney Engagement Letter can only be signed by the property owner of record. For residential property, the name on the letter must match the name recorded on the deed with the county. Owners cannot enroll someone else for legal services. If owners are married and only their spouse’s name is on the deed, they will need to sign the letter. For businesses, the owner on record must be the one to sign the letter. If the business is owned by a corporation, then a trustee or corporate officer may sign up for services, as long as they have documentation confirming that they have that authority.Kieta LawO’Connor focuses on building evidence to assist our clients in reducing your taxes. We coordinate their appeal with legal experts who know the law inside and out. Kieta Law LLC is a local law firm, experienced in Illinois property tax representation and ensures that each case is properly filed and supported to help clients save the most money possible. Led by David Kieta, who formerly worked for the Cook County Board of Review, the firm has abundant experience representing both homeowners and businesses. O’Connor provides you and Kieta Law with the evidence and analysis needed for the case, which gives them comprehensive support against the challenges of the Illinois property tax appeal system.Signing the O’Connor Service AgreementSimilar to the Attorney Letter of Engagement, O’Connor’s service agreement is necessary for O’Connor to begin our work gathering and analyzing data on our clients' behalf. This agreement outlines the scope and responsibilities of our services and lists our fee structure, so clients understand the process and how it works. This agreement confirms in writing that they will not face any upfront fees and will only be responsible for payment once they have secured savings on their property tax appeal.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

