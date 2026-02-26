Western Cape Government condemns minibus taxi violence in Atlantis

The Western Cape Government strongly condemns the minibus taxi‑related violence in Atlantis that has tragically resulted in the deaths of a taxi operator and a 14‑year‑old learner on 25 February 2026. The incident also left two other learners injured.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, as well as to the broader Atlantis community affected by this senseless act. Our thoughts are also with the injured learners, and we wish them a full and speedy recovery.

The loss of a child under such circumstances is deeply distressing and entirely unacceptable. No learner should ever face danger while travelling to or from school. Violence of this nature undermines community safety, disrupts education, and instils fear among residents.

Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, expressed his outrage at the incident. “The Western Cape Government strongly condemns this act of violence. The loss of a learner under these circumstances is a profound tragedy. It is unacceptable that our children continue to be exposed to danger as a result of ongoing conflict within the taxi industry. The safety of commuters and learners is non-negotiable and must never be compromised by industry conflict.”

Minister Sileku further emphasised the need for calm and cooperation. “We call on all parties to refrain from violence and to resolve disputes through lawful and peaceful means. We also urge law enforcement agencies to act decisively to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice swiftly.”

The Western Cape Government continues to work closely with law enforcement, the judicial system and relevant stakeholders to promote safe, reliable public transport, and to address the root causes of taxi‑related instability. Communities deserve to feel safe, and learners deserve to travel to school without fear.

Violence has no place in our society. The Western Cape Government calls on all parties to resolve disputes through lawful, peaceful mediation rather than through acts of aggression that endanger the lives of innocent residents.

Media queries:

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication

Western Cape Mobility Department

Tel: 021 483 9483

E-mail: Muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates