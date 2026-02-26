Minister Dean Machpherson directs preventative suspension and disciplinary action for DPWI director

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has directed the Director General to implement precautionary suspension and disciplinary proceedings against a senior Construction Project Management (CPM) director who appeared in court on Tuesday on charges of fraud in relation to a multimillion-rand project linked to the Mpumalanga Department of Education.

The Minister acted after learning that the official had been arrested, alongside others, for allegedly defrauding the Mpumalanga Department of Education of R113 million through a tender established between 2018 and 2019 as an emergency intervention to repair 21 schools in the province.

While the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure was not involved in the tender issued by the Mpumalanga Department of Education, the Minister stressed that all officials within the Department must be beyond reproach. He added that the precautionary suspension and disciplinary action must be in line with the prescripts of the Public Service Act and regulatory framework and be both procedurally and substantively fair.

This is necessary to protect the integrity and assets of the Department, while both criminal and internal processes unfold. “From the day we entered office, we have adopted a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and ethical misconduct within this Department. That position is non-negotiable. Upon becoming aware of the official’s arrest and court appearance, I directed the Director-General to implement the precautionary suspension of the official and to initiate appropriate disciplinary action.

Any official implicated in serious criminal allegations, particularly those involving public funds meant for critical infrastructure such as schools, ought not remain in their role while these processes are underway,” Minister Macpherson said. The Minister added that the Department will fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities and that internal disciplinary processes will proceed in parallel with the criminal matter.

“There will be no protection for wrongdoing. We owe it to the people of South Africa to act decisively against corruption wherever it arises.

Every rand lost to fraud is a rand taken away from classrooms, communities and service delivery.

We are committed to strengthening governance, tightening oversight, and ensuring that public infrastructure budgets are used strictly for their intended purpose. Accountability is not optional - it is fundamental to restoring trust and ensuring that infrastructure delivery serves the public, not private interests.”

Enquiries:

James De Villiers

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 766 0276

