Banding Community Together: San Diego Nonprofits Unite for One Transformative Night of Connection and Collective Impact

Your Night to Make an Impact: Join San Diego Nonprofits March 3 at Belly Up for Music, Unity, and Real Change.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego Nonprofits and Artists Unite for One Powerful Night of Music and Community Impact at Belly UpClear your calendar and save the date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026, will be the night San Diego comes alive at the legendary Belly Up Tavern for an unforgettable night of music, purpose, and community.Banding Community Together is more than a fundraiser; it’s a powerful statement about what’s possible when a diverse community chooses collaboration over isolation. While a community can often feel divisive, separate, messy, and broken, this event celebrates the truth that those differences can be woven into a beautiful unity of caring and hope.Three influential San Diego nonprofits—OUR Arts Foundation, Community Resource Center, and Just in Time for Foster Youth—are collaborating for a powerful evening of music and mission at Belly Up. The lineup includes The Buckleys, a San Diego band celebrated for their engaging performances in classic rock, blues, and soul; MRCH, a Phoenix‑based indie electronic/pop duo noted for their lush synth‑pop sound; and 4EachOther, a collective of musicians from Seattle sharing the power of music through folk, rock, and blues.This one-night gathering highlights the work these organizations do to help people step out of the shadows and into the light, creating space to be seen and heard and to begin conversations that lead to healing and change.Whether you're a longtime Belly Up regular or a community advocate seeking to make a difference, this evening brings neighbors, advocates, and changemakers together, fostering connection, shared humanity, and opportunities to participate in conversations that drive real change.Banding Community Together raises awareness and provides support for the critical work these three nonprofits do to uplift survivors of trauma, strengthen families, and support young adults transitioning from foster care. Funds raised will directly support programs that create stability, belonging, and new opportunities for San Diego residents.“When we work together for the good of all, we find a common unity that leads to hope and reconciliation. This event is a picture of what collaboration can look like when we each bring our strengths to the table,” said Marcia Johnson, Founder and Executive Director of OUR Arts Foundation.Proceeds raised will supercharge these proven programs, scaling safe spaces for creative healing, pathways to stable housing and healthy relationships, and lifelong mentorship for foster youth, delivering measurable wins like reduced homelessness, stronger families, and brighter futures for San Diegans who deserve every chance to thrive.Event Details:● Date: March 3, 2026● Location: Belly Up Tavern, 143 S Cedros Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075● Time: Doors open at 5:30 pm, music begins at 6 pm● Feature Bands: MRCH, 4EachOther, and The Buckleys● Tickets: $20.00 for admission● Supporting: Community impact and vital programs through OUR Arts, Community Resource Center, and Just in Time for Foster Youth Tickets are currently available for purchase here; early booking is recommended as availability is limited. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Inquiries may be directed to Amanda Harding. Contact at information@ourartsfoundation.orgFood and drinks will be available for purchase through Belly Up Tavern throughout the evening.For additional information, images, and press materials, please access the official Electronic Press Kit About Banding Community Together:Born from a vision to unite organizations with shared values, Banding Community Together embraces the idea that collaboration sparks change more powerfully than any solitary effort. Through music, art, and collective generosity, the event aims to cultivate a culture of hope, connection, and community investment.

Join Us 🚨 Banding Community Together Benefit Is Almost Here!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.