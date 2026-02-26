Midland Ranks in Top 35% Assessed for Sustainability Performance, Earns EcoVadis Bronze Medal

Midland is among the top 35% of companies assessed for sustainability performance.

WHEELING, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midland announced it has earned the EcoVadis Bronze Medal for sustainability performance, placing the company in the top 35% of more than 150,000 companies assessed worldwide.The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Ratings are based on documented policies, actions, and measurable results, enabling consistent, evidence based comparison across industries and regions.“I am proud of the outstanding work from our team to earn the EcoVadis Bronze Medal,” said Aaron Zansler, Environmental Affairs Manager at Midland. “This recognition validates the work we are doing to minimize the environmental impact of all aspects of our operations. Midland is committed to embedding sustainable and ethical practices at the core of our business. Together with forest certification bodies, our suppliers, and like minded customers who share our vision, we are working toward a better future for the next generation.”Sustainability is an integral part of how Midland creates value for its customers. Through responsible sourcing, operational practices, and the development of sustainable product and packaging solutions, Midland helps customers advance their own environmental and business goals while maintaining performance, quality, and reliability.EcoVadis sustainability ratings are based on internationally recognized standards, including the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidence based assessment of sustainability performance as well as a roadmap for continuous improvement.To learn more about Midland and its services, visit midlandco.com.________________________________________About MidlandMidland is a national leader in paper and packaging solutions, custom design and converting, automation equipment, and facility supplies, supported by data driven marketing consultation and results focused creative services. Midland partners with customers to deliver innovative, efficient, and increasingly sustainable solutions across the markets it serves.________________________________________About EcoVadisEcoVadis is a globally recognized sustainability assessment platform that evaluates companies’ environmental, social, and ethical performance. Its methodology is aligned with international sustainability standards and is used by organizations worldwide to assess suppliers, manage risk, and drive continuous improvement.

