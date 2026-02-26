Concierge Auctions: Exceptional Moat-Encircled Estate Near Houston, Texas Pending Sale at Auction for $2.8M in 36 Days

Turnkey, resort-style retreat with pond, beach access, and gated entry pending sale in cooperation with JLA Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that a remarkable moat-encircled private estate near Houston, Texas, is pending sale for $2.8M in 36 days in cooperation with Jasmin Lye of JLA Realty. Spanning nearly 11 acres across two parcels, just moments from The Woodlands' world-class amenities, the island-style sanctuary offers a rare combination of resort living, agricultural zoning, and development flexibility—presenting an unparalleled opportunity to establish a true legacy family compound.

“This was a fantastic result and a true testament to the power of our auction model,” said Hannah Serwatka, Business Developer. “The auction introduced expanded global exposure to the Houston market, and our platform was able to amplify that story to a broad pool of qualified buyers. By creating a focused window for competition, we delivered the energy and momentum needed to achieve a successful sale.”

“This is a property defined by scale, craftsmanship, and an extraordinary setting,” said Lye. “It was essential to have a strategy that matched an estate of this caliber. Our partnership with Concierge Auctions allowed us to achieve an outcome that reflects both the quality of the home and the strength of that collaboration.”

This estate is designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living. A steel-reinforced bridge crosses the surrounding moat to arrive at the gated property, where an infinity-edge pool overlooks a private pond with exclusive beach access. Mature trees and a substantial workshop facility complement the expansive acreage, which is zoned for agricultural use and permits equestrian or hobby-farm use.

