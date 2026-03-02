CCww to Exhibit at Space-Comm Expo Europe 2026

CCww, Leading wireless technology innovator to showcase NTN NB-IoT technology at London's ExCeL

BOURNEMOUTH, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Communications Consultants Worldwide Limited (CCww), a global leader in wireless communications technology, today announced it will be exhibiting at Space-Comm Expo Europe 2026, stand H30a, taking place on 4–5 March at ExCeL London. Space-Comm Expo Europe is one of the premier events for the space, satellite, and advanced defence sectors, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from across the globe. CCww's presence at the event reflects the company's focus on Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) connectivity and satellite IoT — an area in which it has developed deep expertise over the past years.

At the event, CCww will be discussing its cutting-edge NTN NB-IoT Test Bench (Release 17/18), designed to accelerate the development and validation of satellite IoT user equipment (UE), as well as its NB-IoT and NTN NB-IoT UE protocol stacks and broader portfolio of 2G and IoT UE solutions. Visitors to the CCww stand will have the opportunity to speak with the company's engineering experts about custom development, integration, and support services.

"Space-Comm Expo is the ideal platform for us to connect with the satellite and space communications community," said Richard Carter, CEO, CCww. "As NTN connectivity moves from concept to commercial reality, our test tools and protocol expertise are helping customers get to market faster and with confidence. We look forward to meeting partners, customers, and prospects at the show."

CCww works with a number of leading industry partners and is an active member of 3GPP and the GSMA, contributing to the standards that underpin next-generation wireless connectivity.

Visit CCww at Space-Comm Expo Europe, 4–5 March 2026, ExCeL London. To arrange a meeting at the event, contact: sales@ccww.co.uk

About CCww, Communications Consultants Worldwide Limited is a UK-based wireless technology company with over 25 years of experience delivering innovative solutions to industry-leading organisations. CCww develops and supplies custom 2G, NB-IoT, and NTN IoT UE solutions — from protocol stacks to reference designs — supported by comprehensive engineering services. With over 3.5 billion users of CCww technology worldwide, the company is a trusted partner to global leaders in wireless communications. For more information, visit www.ccww.co.uk.

Media Contact: CCww Beacon House, 15 Christchurch Road, Bournemouth BH1 3LB, UK Tel: +44 (0)1202 318 161 Email: sales@ccww.co.uk

