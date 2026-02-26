Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,892 in the last 365 days.

IRS launches new web page to streamline tax fraud and scam reporting

IR-2026-26, Feb. 26, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced the launch of a new web page that allows taxpayers to confidentially report suspected tax fraud, scams, evasion, or other tax-related illegal activities, as well as internal-facing improvements that will enhance how referrals are used to stop illegal activity.

“Improvements to the IRS fraud reporting system make reporting suspected wrongdoing easier and simpler and will address historic challenges that had prevented the IRS from making maximum use of the referrals it receives,” said IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano. “By reporting suspected tax fraud or scams, taxpayers play an important role in uncovering fraud and supporting the integrity of the nation’s tax system.”

The new web page consolidates multiple IRS fraud-reporting options into a single, centralized location, making it easier for taxpayers to report suspicious activity. The web page can be found by selecting the new ‘Report Fraud’ button on the IRS.gov homepage or at IRS.gov/SubmitATip. Taxpayers are encouraged to report suspected tax-related wrongdoing as soon as possible to help the IRS address fraud and noncompliance.

The new web page is only an initial improvement to the IRS’s fraud reporting process. Over the longer term, the IRS plans to streamline fraud reporting by reducing forms, automating processes, and using modern case management software.

These changes will address historic challenges the IRS has faced in using referrals. Creating fewer work streams, simplifying how taxpayers submit referrals, and making processing of claims more efficient will improve how IRS uses referrals in years to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

IRS launches new web page to streamline tax fraud and scam reporting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.