Release Date: February 26, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces Fifth Queen City Forward Listening Session to be Held in Buffalo Community Invited to Share Comments, Questions, and Insights on the Kensington Expressway on Thursday, March 5, 2026 New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that a public listening session for Queen City Forward - NYSDOT's community-driven effort to reimagine the Kensington Expressway (State Route 33) and enhance transportation in Western New York - will be held on Thursday, March 5, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers (BFNC) office at 2365 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214. This fifth open-house-style session will take place in the early afternoon – offering the public another opportunity to provide information, share ideas and feedback and speak with NYSDOT representatives, underscoring the Department's continuing commitment to engage with the community at every step in the development of this future project. "Our objective at this stage of the Queen City Forward process is to engage with as many people as possible," Commissioner Dominguez said. "We've held sessions in suburban communities to hear from daily commuters on how the expressway functions in their lives, recognizing the important health, environmental and social elements for nearby residents. We are now going back to the to the City of Buffalo for this listening session, and providing an opportunity in the early afternoon so that we can meet people where they are and ensure those unavailable in the early evening due to work, family, or other obligations can participate and share their insights." The session will feature informational displays and provide an opportunity for the public to provide ideas and comments to NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to listen and answer questions. Input gathered at these sessions will inform the project scope and help shape the analysis of effects, including a traffic study on a potential fill-in option and an assessment of the associated air quality effects. Everyone is welcome to attend any listening session, regardless of where they live. The voices and experiences of residents who live near the Kensington Expressway are very important and the Department values everyone's input in this process. For more information, visit the Queen City Forward website at QueenCityForward.dot.ny.gov, which serves as a dedicated online hub with details on community outreach, project updates, Frequently Asked Questions, and options for feedback, including a virtual listening session survey. NYSDOT encourages the community to follow Queen City Forward on social media for the latest updates on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Media are invited to attend and observe this important community engagement.