Common HVAC Myths Are Turning Routine Texas Weather Into Higher Energy Bills for Greater Houston Homeowners

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Texas continues to experience routine temperature swings and prepares for another year of high energy demand, My Kelly’s AC , an OSHA-certified HVAC company serving the Greater Houston metro area, is warning that common HVAC myths and everyday homeowner habits are quietly contributing to higher household energy bills, system inefficiencies and avoidable strain, often long before extreme heat arrives.According to industry research and regional energy data, air conditioning already accounts for nearly half of a typical home’s energy use, and Texas households consume significantly more electricity than the national average due to climate conditions and housing characteristics. HVAC professionals say misinformation, not just weather, is a major but overlooked factor driving unexpected costs.“Many homeowners assume higher bills are simply the result of weather or utility rates,” said the Owner and Founder of My Kelly’s AC. “In reality, we see the same patterns over and over: well-intentioned habits and long-standing myths that end up making systems work harder and cost more, especially when temperatures fluctuate.”The Hidden Cost of Common HVAC MythsAccording to Energy Star, 20–30% of conditioned air can be lost through leaky ductwork, an inefficiency many homeowners never see but still pay for each month. Other widely held beliefs can have similar consequences:- Closing vents in unused rooms, often believed to save energy, can disrupt airflow balance and increase system pressure, leading to higher energy use and equipment stress.- Neglected air filters can increase energy consumption by up to 15%, yet are frequently overlooked until performance problems appear.- Oversized HVAC systems, commonly assumed to perform better, can short-cycle and reduce humidity control, a critical issue in the Houston climate.- Assuming replacement is the only solution can lead homeowners to overlook targeted fixes that address the real source of inefficiency.“These issues don’t always show up immediately,” the company noted. “They tend to surface later as rising bills, comfort complaints or system failures which are often during the first sustained heat of the year.”Why This Matters NowEnergy analysts project that summer electricity costs are expected to reach 12-year highs nationally, with Texas households facing additional pressure from rising demand and recent transmission-fee increases. At the same time, Houston has recorded some of its hottest years on record, increasing the strain on residential cooling systems.HVAC professionals say understanding how systems actually function and separating fact from myth is becoming a consumer-protection issue, not just a comfort concern.“When systems are already compromised by airflow restrictions, leaks or maintenance issues, they’re far more likely to struggle when demand spikes,” My Kelly’s AC said. “That’s when costs climb quickly and homeowners feel caught off guard.”Beyond Energy Bills: Indoor Comfort and Air QualityIndoor air quality can be significantly worse than outdoor air, particularly when homes are sealed and HVAC systems run continuously. Elevated indoor humidity and trapped pollutants can worsen comfort and health conditions, especially for children and older adults.“Efficiency, comfort, and indoor air quality are closely connected,” the company noted. “Addressing myths early helps homeowners protect all three.”My Kelly’s AC is a locally owned, OSHA-certified HVAC company serving the Greater Houston metro area. The company focuses on residential heating and cooling performance, system efficiency, and consumer education to help homeowners better understand how HVAC systems operate in Texas climates.

