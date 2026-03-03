TONNINO UNVEILS ITS OCEAN APARTS FROM ORDINARY LINE UP

Tonnino Brings An Immersive Ocean Experience To Natural Products Expo West – Booth N2233 | March 5–7 | Anaheim, CA

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tonnino, the #1 Gourmet shelf-stable seafood brand in the U.S., invites attendees of Natural Products Expo West to discover what sets its premium seafood oceans apart from ordinary.On Thursday. March 5 at 4:30 pm in Booth N2233, visitors will immerse themselves in the pure waters where Tonnino sources its fish through an exclusive VR experience transporting guests directly to origin followed by a tasting and toast celebrating the brand’s commitment to quality, traceability, and elevated flavor.Tonnino continues to redefine what shelf-stable seafood can be combining hand-cut techniques, responsibly sourced fish, and premium flavors to create restaurant-quality products for today’s health-conscious, flavor-driven and protein-focused consumer.With more than 25 varieties, including jarred yellowfin and albacore tuna and salmon, tuna cans and jars with vegetables, and gourmet flavor profiles — Tonnino transforms everyday meals into elevated culinary experiences. From salads and grain bowls to pasta and entertaining boards, the brand delivers convenience without compromise.As retailers continue to see demand for high-protein, clean-label pantry staples, Tonnino stands at the intersection of sustainability, traceability, and gourmet innovation.As consumers continue prioritizing high-quality protein, Tonnino places tuna at the center of the plate. This is not an ingredient to fix or hide, nor is it confined to the traditional tuna melt. Tonnino Yellowfin and Albacore Tuna and the Wild Alaskan Salmon are made to elevate risottos, top ramen bowls, fold into warm grain dishes, crown salads, and anchor composed plates with structure and flavor. With premium cuts and chef-driven flavor profiles, tuna becomes the main character, delivering clean protein, omega-3s, and culinary depth in one effortless addition.• Award winning Wild-Caught Alaskan Silver Salmon in JarsMarking a groundbreaking moment in the U.S., Tonnino’s jarred Silver Salmon is sourced from pristine Alaskan waters, hand-cut, and preserved in premium olive oils. Flavors include Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Smoked Olive Oil with Rosemary, and Olive Oil with Dill & Garlic. This line is a versatile addition to elevate salads, pastas, or gourmet snack boards.• Albacore Meets Bright and Wholesome VegetablesFor those looking to eat healthier without compromising on taste, Tonnino introduces Albacore Tuna with Vegetables. These ready-to-eat combinations pair sustainably caught Albacore with vibrant ingredients like Jalapeños & Carrots, Chickpeas, Corn & Carrots, and Garlic & Herbs, perfect for reinventing meals with bold flavors. The albacore cans bring enough flavor and structure to signal “this is a meal,” combining gourmet quality with everyday convenience, long shelf-life, easy versatility, and exceptional taste.• Yellowfin Jars and CansTonnino’s Yellowfin Tuna line in both jars and cans represents the brand’s signature balance of craft and flavor. From award winning Yellowfin Jalapeños, in both jars and cans, to premium cuts like hand-packed Ventresca and Yellowfin in Truffle Olive Oil, the assortment delivers elevated options for discerning shoppers. At the same time, Tonnino honors the classics with Yellowfin packed in Water or Olive Oil, ensuring versatility across everyday meals. Each cut is hand-selected and carefully packed to preserve texture, integrity, and clean taste, reinforcing Tonnino’s position as the leader in gourmet shelf-stable seafood.Tonnino products are available nationwide at Whole Foods, Walmart, Fairway, Sprouts, Publix, major retailers and natural grocers and online at Amazon. For recipes, ideas, and inspiration, visit www.tonnino.com # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Tonnino and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com

