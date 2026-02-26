IOScholarships Launches Travel Award to Send Student to Inaugural STEAM Innovation Summit

The STEAM Innovation Summit a FREE one-day immersive experience uniting recruitment access, executive thought leadership, and student professional development.

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IOScholarships proudly announces the STEAM Innovation Summit Powered by Bravo Story, a FREE one-day immersive experience uniting recruitment access, executive thought leadership, student professional development, media engagement, and community celebration — all under one roof.Designed to create measurable talent, brand, and workforce pipeline outcomes, the Summit connects high-achieving STEAM students with leading employers, innovators, and decision-makers ready to invest in the next generation of changemakers. Through curated networking, executive panels, skill-building workshops, and direct recruitment engagement, participants gain more than inspiration, they gain access.What: IOScholarship STEAM Innovation Summit Powered by Bravo StoryWhere: Miami Beach Convention Center 1901 Convention Ctr Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139When: Saturday August 29th, 2026A marquee moment of the Summit will be the presentation of the $1,000 Innovator of the Future Scholarship, which includes a sponsored travel experience to attend the IOScholarships Miami Career Fair.The scholarship recipient will receive:Round-trip economy airfare coordinated by Bravo Story LLCStandard hotel accommodations (up to two nights, single or double occupancy) at a hotel selected by IOScholarshipsTravel arranged with a minimum of 30 days’ notice and scheduled to align with official event datesThis travel award underscores IOScholarships’ mission: not only to recognize exceptional talent, but to remove barriers and create direct pathways to career-defining opportunities."We opened opportunities for students with scholarships that now are going to Stanford or MIT — these are brilliant, diverse students, they’re Latino, Black students. And it’s very important that companies pay attention to this workforce because these are the innovators of the future," said Maria Fernandafounder of IOScholarships.About the SummitIOScholarships STEAM Innovation Summit Powered by Bravo StoryThis one-day immersive experience integrates recruitment access, executive thought leadership, student professional development, media engagement, and community celebration — creating measurable talent, brand, and pipeline outcomes for participating partners.The Innovators of the Future Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship created to support passionate students with a drive for STEM innovation and a career path in this field. Fueling innovators at the intersection of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and business.Selection & NotificationApplications are reviewed for originality, clarity of STEM vision, and potential for real workplace or societal impact. The recipient will be notified by email and announced online by September 1, 2026.Winner Travel Award: Miami Career FairStandard hotel room (up to 2 nights, single or double occupancy) at a hotel selected by IOScholarships.Incidental expenses (meals, ground transportation, baggage fees, visas/passports, upgrades, and personal purchases) are the recipient’s responsibility.About IOScholarshipsIOScholarships was founded to close the opportunity gap by strategically connecting high-achieving multicultural and first-generation STEAM students to scholarships, paid internships, executive mentorship, and powerful financial well-ness education resources. Today, our national platform serves 10,000+ high-performing students from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds — an engaged, ambitious community preparing to enter the most competitive and fastest-growing sectors of the glob-al economy, including science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).###

