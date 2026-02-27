Sagist Group Luxury launches EASYLUXSOFA to solve global shipping challenges in premium furniture

İSTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKEY, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagist Group Luxury Launches EASYLUXSOFA Division to Address Global Logistics Challenges in High-End Furniture Sector

Sagist Group Luxury, an international leader in hotel furniture manufacturing and interior architecture, today announced the formal launch of its new subsidiary brand, EASYLUXSOFA. The new division introduces a proprietary line of "Smart Memory Foam" seating solutions designed with advanced vacuum-compression technology. This strategic development aims to significantly reduce international shipping costs and carbon footprints while maintaining the structural integrity required for luxury hospitality and residential markets.

Addressing the Logistics "Volume" Crisis
The global furniture industry has long grappled with the inefficiency of shipping fully assembled upholstery. Standard luxury sofas occupy substantial cubic volume in shipping containers, leading to high per-unit transportation costs and significant carbon emissions.

EASYLUXSOFA addresses this inefficiency through advanced material engineering. By utilizing high-density, resilient Smart Memory Foam, the company produces full-scale luxury seating that can be vacuum-sealed and compressed into compact, stackable boxes. This "flat-pack" approach allows for a reported increase in shipping container capacity by up to 400% compared to traditional furniture, offering a strategic advantage for importers and large-scale project developers.

Technical Specifications and Product Engineering
The EASYLUXSOFA product line creates a new category of "hybrid" furniture that bridges the gap between high-end design and logistical utility. The engineering team at Sagist Group focused on three core technical pillars during the development phase:

Smart Memory Foam Density: Unlike standard foam which degrades after compression, the proprietary foam used in EASYLUXSOFA is engineered to withstand high-pressure vacuum packing for extended periods. Upon unpacking, the material returns to its original form and firmness without mechanical intervention or the need for assembly tools.

Commercial-Grade Durability: The collection is manufactured to meet rigorous international standards for heavy-use environments. The upholstery features industrial specifications including fire-retardant (FR) properties, waterproofing, and antibacterial treatments, making the product line viable for hotels, hospitals, educational institutions, and public offices.

Indoor-Outdoor Versatility: The structural materials are designed to be weather-resistant, allowing the same units to be utilized in both interior lounges and outdoor terrace environments.

The Debut Collection
The launch features several flagship models, including the Comet, Donner, Vixen, and Dancer. Each model is modular, designed to function as a standalone piece or as part of a larger sectional arrangement. The design language prioritizes modern aesthetics consistent with Sagist Group’s background in luxury hotel architecture.

Strategic Global Expansion and Distribution
Coinciding with the product launch, Sagist Group has initiated a global market entry strategy. The company is currently accepting inquiries for exclusive distribution agreements in key territories across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. The operational model supports regional distributors by minimizing warehousing requirements, enabling a "cash-and-carry" model often impossible with traditional high-end furniture.

Executive Commentary
Metin Durmaz, Chairman of Sagist Group, commented on the strategic direction of the new division:

“Our analysis of the global market indicated a gap between luxury manufacturing and logistical efficiency. With EASYLUXSOFA, the objective was to engineer a product that respects the end-user’s need for comfort and durability while solving the distributor’s need for efficient storage and transport. By reducing the volume of shipments, we are effectively lowering the landed cost of luxury goods and enabling faster deployment for large-scale projects.”

Sustainability Implications
The launch aligns with broader industry trends toward sustainability. By maximizing shipping container density, EASYLUXSOFA significantly reduces fuel consumption per unit transported. This reduction in the logistical carbon footprint is a key component of Sagist Group’s corporate social responsibility initiatives.

About Sagist Group Luxury
Headquartered in Istanbul, Sagist Group Luxury is a diversified manufacturing and design firm with a portfolio spanning 73 countries. The company specializes in turnkey hotel furniture, contract manufacturing, and interior design services for luxury villas and commercial complexes. Known for its "Turkish Standard" of craftsmanship, Sagist Group continues to expand its industrial capabilities to serve an evolving global market.

About

Welcome to Sagist Group Luxury Furniture Factory—Where Sophistication Meets Excellence In the realm of luxury, few names inspire admiration and trust like Sagist Group Luxury Furniture Factory. Renowned for blending artistry with function, we redefine elegance through bespoke furniture crafted for hotels, villas, residences, restaurants, and offices, transforming every space into a masterpiece of timeless beauty. With passion, precision, and an unwavering commitment to quality, Sagist Group delivers unparalleled designs that elevate interiors around the globe. ________________________________________ Craftsmanship Beyond Compare Each piece of furniture created at Sagist Group combines sophistication, style, and comfort. Our designs aren’t merely functional; they are works of art, meticulously curated to enhance any environment. Whether it’s bespoke dining tables for fine restaurants or opulent chandeliers for villas, every creation reflects our philosophy: luxury is not just an aesthetic—it’s an experience. Hotel Furniture Impress your guests with reception desks that exude elegance, lounge seating that offers unparalleled comfort, and beds that redefine the essence of luxury accommodation. Sagist Group ensures every detail contributes to an unforgettable guest experience. Home Furniture Add elegance and harmony to living rooms, dining areas, or outdoor spaces with premium designs crafted to suit your lifestyle. Whether for cozy family evenings or lavish gatherings, our furniture ensures your home is always picture-perfect. Villa Furniture Turn your villa into a haven of bespoke interiors with custom chandeliers, statement pieces, and furniture handcrafted with precision. Sagist Group’s villa collections are designed for connoisseurs of refined living, showcasing the highest standards in craftsmanship. Restaurant Furniture Design inviting dining spaces with tables, chairs, and bar stools that combine durability, style, and elegance. Our restaurant furniture transforms dining experiences into sensory journeys, adding a touch of exclusivity to every meal. Office Furniture Boost productivity and elevate workspaces with sleek desks, ergonomic chairs, and smart storage solutions. Sagist Group ensures that functionality meets sophistication, creating office environments where creativity thrives. ________________________________________ Signature Services Sagist Group is more than a furniture manufacturer—we are creators of dreams. Our services cater to diverse needs and aspirations, guaranteeing an exceptional experience every step of the way. • Custom Design: Furniture tailored to your vision and individuality, turning unique concepts into reality. • Interior Design: From concept to creation, our design team transforms spaces into harmonious works of art. • Project Management: Seamless execution ensures projects are delivered on time and within budget while maintaining the highest standards. • Global Shipping & Installation: Delivered safely and installed professionally, we bring Sagist Group’s craftsmanship to every corner of the world. ________________________________________ Why Choose Sagist Group? At Sagist Group, excellence is a tradition. We go beyond creating furniture; we craft emotions, memories, and timeless spaces. Our commitment to using top-tier materials, combined with masterful craftsmanship, ensures that every piece tells its own story of elegance and quality. With clients spanning the globe, Sagist Group has earned its reputation as a trusted partner in luxury furniture and interior solutions. Our global reach includes successful turnkey projects in countries like the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Portugal, Switzerland, Netherlands, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Benin, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Ethiopia, Ghana, Australia, and more. From opulent villas to state-of-the-art offices, every project reflects Sagist Group’s vision for excellence and unmatched customer satisfaction. ________________________________________ Our Philosophy: Luxury Without Limits To us, luxury means surpassing expectations and achieving perfection in every detail. It is about creating spaces that resonate with the soul, blending innovation with tradition, and offering experiences that stay with you forever. With clients spanning the globe, Sagist Group has earned its reputation as a trusted partner in luxury furniture and interior solutions. Our global reach includes successful turnkey projects in countries like the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Portugal, Switzerland, Netherlands, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Benin, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Ethiopia, Ghana, Australia, and more.

Sagist Group Luxury Furniture Factory

