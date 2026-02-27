Sagist Group Luxury launches EASYLUXSOFA to solve global shipping challenges in premium furniture

EASYLUXSOFA The Future of Comfort: Smart Memory Foam Vacuum-Packed Sofas EASYLUXSOFA The Future of Comfort: Smart Memory Foam Vacuum-Packed Sofas Made in Turkiye EASYLUXSOFA The Future of Comfort: Smart Memory Foam Vacuum-Packed Sofas worldwide delivery

Sagist Group unveils EASYLUXSOFA: Revolutionary vacuum-packed intelligent memory foam furniture. A rare, limited-time global invitation for visionaries

İSTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKEY, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagist Group Luxury Launches EASYLUXSOFA Division to Address Global Logistics Challenges in High-End Furniture Sector

Sagist Group Luxury, an international leader in hotel furniture manufacturing and interior architecture, today announced the formal launch of its new subsidiary brand, EASYLUXSOFA. The new division introduces a proprietary line of "Smart Memory Foam" seating solutions designed with advanced vacuum-compression technology. This strategic development aims to significantly reduce international shipping costs and carbon footprints while maintaining the structural integrity required for luxury hospitality and residential markets.

Addressing the Logistics "Volume" Crisis

The global furniture industry has long grappled with the inefficiency of shipping fully assembled upholstery. Standard luxury sofas occupy substantial cubic volume in shipping containers, leading to high per-unit transportation costs and significant carbon emissions.

EASYLUXSOFA addresses this inefficiency through advanced material engineering. By utilizing high-density, resilient Smart Memory Foam, the company produces full-scale luxury seating that can be vacuum-sealed and compressed into compact, stackable boxes. This "flat-pack" approach allows for a reported increase in shipping container capacity by up to 400% compared to traditional furniture, offering a strategic advantage for importers and large-scale project developers.

Technical Specifications and Product Engineering

The EASYLUXSOFA product line creates a new category of "hybrid" furniture that bridges the gap between high-end design and logistical utility. The engineering team at Sagist Group focused on three core technical pillars during the development phase:

Smart Memory Foam Density: Unlike standard foam which degrades after compression, the proprietary foam used in EASYLUXSOFA is engineered to withstand high-pressure vacuum packing for extended periods. Upon unpacking, the material returns to its original form and firmness without mechanical intervention or the need for assembly tools.

Commercial-Grade Durability: The collection is manufactured to meet rigorous international standards for heavy-use environments. The upholstery features industrial specifications including fire-retardant (FR) properties, waterproofing, and antibacterial treatments, making the product line viable for hotels, hospitals, educational institutions, and public offices.

Indoor-Outdoor Versatility: The structural materials are designed to be weather-resistant, allowing the same units to be utilized in both interior lounges and outdoor terrace environments.

The Debut Collection

The launch features several flagship models, including the Comet, Donner, Vixen, and Dancer. Each model is modular, designed to function as a standalone piece or as part of a larger sectional arrangement. The design language prioritizes modern aesthetics consistent with Sagist Group’s background in luxury hotel architecture.

Strategic Global Expansion and Distribution

Coinciding with the product launch, Sagist Group has initiated a global market entry strategy. The company is currently accepting inquiries for exclusive distribution agreements in key territories across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. The operational model supports regional distributors by minimizing warehousing requirements, enabling a "cash-and-carry" model often impossible with traditional high-end furniture.

Executive Commentary

Metin Durmaz, Chairman of Sagist Group, commented on the strategic direction of the new division:

“Our analysis of the global market indicated a gap between luxury manufacturing and logistical efficiency. With EASYLUXSOFA, the objective was to engineer a product that respects the end-user’s need for comfort and durability while solving the distributor’s need for efficient storage and transport. By reducing the volume of shipments, we are effectively lowering the landed cost of luxury goods and enabling faster deployment for large-scale projects.”

Sustainability Implications

The launch aligns with broader industry trends toward sustainability. By maximizing shipping container density, EASYLUXSOFA significantly reduces fuel consumption per unit transported. This reduction in the logistical carbon footprint is a key component of Sagist Group’s corporate social responsibility initiatives.

About Sagist Group Luxury

Headquartered in Istanbul, Sagist Group Luxury is a diversified manufacturing and design firm with a portfolio spanning 73 countries. The company specializes in turnkey hotel furniture, contract manufacturing, and interior design services for luxury villas and commercial complexes. Known for its "Turkish Standard" of craftsmanship, Sagist Group continues to expand its industrial capabilities to serve an evolving global market.

EASYLUXSOFA The Future of Comfort: Smart Memory Foam Vacuum-Packed Sofas Made in Turkiye

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.