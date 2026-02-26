Podcast with Jonathan Fish Talking QSBS and AI on The Firm Report

The Firm Report explores QSBS tax strategy, AI in legal review, and how law firms can protect long-term value before a major exit.

Firms spend years building enterprise value, and understanding how tax structure and planning affect that value is just as important as growing revenue.” — Zach Hoffman

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent episode of The Firm Report, host Zach Hoffman sits down with Jonathan Fish, founder of CapGains and a specialist in Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS), to unpack one of the most powerful and often misunderstood tax incentives available to business owners and investors.

QSBS can allow eligible shareholders to exclude up to 100 percent of capital gains. Yet many lose the benefit because of early structural decisions they didn’t realize would matter later.

Fish walks through what QSBS is, why it applies to more businesses than many expect, and how simple missteps can quietly disqualify shareholders. For law firm leaders, founders, and advisors, the conversation is less about theory and more about planning ahead before a transaction is even on the horizon.

The discussion also touches on the growing role of artificial intelligence in reviewing legal and financial documents. Fish explains how AI tools are now being used to analyze eligibility, surface risks, and streamline due diligence in ways that were once time-consuming and manual.

Zach Hoffman, a leading law firm marketing expert and host of The Firm Report, notes that financial strategy is becoming part of broader firm positioning. “Firms spend years building enterprise value,” Hoffman said. “Understanding how tax structure and planning affect that value is just as important as growing revenue.”

The episode is aimed at law firm leaders, founders, venture investors, and advisors who want to reduce avoidable risk and protect long-term outcomes. As regulatory and financial complexity increases, proactive planning is no longer optional.

The episode, “QSBS, AI, and the Legal Gray Areas Law Firms Can’t Ignore | Featuring Jonathan Fish,” is available now on Spotify and other major podcast platforms.

To learn more about digital marketing strategies for law firms, visit Exults Law Firm Marketing.

About The Firm Report

The Firm Report with Zach Hoffman is your go-to podcast for mastering the business side of law. Each episode delivers powerful insights, actionable strategies, and proven marketing techniques designed to help law firms grow, attract clients, and dominate their niche. From building a strong digital presence to leveraging social media, content marketing, and community partnerships, Zach brings expert advice and real-world examples tailored specifically for legal professionals. Alongside special guests and case studies, the show explores how law firms of every size can strengthen their brand, boost visibility, and achieve sustainable growth. Whether you’re an attorney just starting your practice or a seasoned firm looking to scale, this podcast equips you with the tools, mindset, and strategies needed to stay competitive in today’s digital-first world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.