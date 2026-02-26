Mascia Capital Group Celebrates 45 Years of Dunkin' Franchising Excellence

Unchained: The Raw Truth About Entrepreneurship, Family Business and Life Balance by Bobby Mascia

Montville, NJ Firm, Led by CEO Bobby Mascia, Recognized as One of Ten Groups to Achieve Milestone; Announcement Coincides with Launch of New Book, "Unchained"

Taking over my father’s life’s work has been an honor. My core belief is that success must be shared. My goal is to create an environment where everyone can grow and thrive in their careers.” — Bobby Mascia

MONTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mascia Capital Group (MCG), a family-owned enterprise operating in Montville, New Jersey, announced it has been recognized by Dunkin' for achieving 45 years of continuous franchising excellence. MCG is one of only ten franchise organizations nationwide to receive this prestigious recognition, marking four and a half decades of continuous community commitment and operational success dating back to the group's founding by the late Tommy Mascia.The enterprise, now led by the elder Mascia’s son, CEO Bobby Mascia , operates 18 Dunkin' locations, employs 430 people, and runs a manufacturing facility that supplies baked goods to 90 Dunkin' locations across the region.The announcement comes as CEO Bobby Mascia has released his book, "Unchained: The Raw Truth About Entrepreneurship, Family Business & Life Balance," which chronicles the enterprise's journey, offering an in-dept look at the successes and failures that the business has experienced throughout its history. Part business book, part memoir, "Unchained" offers actionable insights and for business owners at all stages of growth."Taking over my father’s life’s work has been both an honor and a huge undertaking," said Mascia. "My core belief is that success must be shared. My goal for all our 430 employees, from the person pouring coffee at a local store to those working in the corporate office, is to create an environment where they can grow and thrive in their careers, creating more fulfilling lives for themselves and their families."The 45-year achievement underscores the group’s stability and dedication to the Dunkin' brand and the Northern New Jersey economy. Mr. Mascia believes the true strength of the organization lies in its people; a theme deeply explored in "Unchained."Readers interested in the uncensored journey of the Mascia Capital Group enterprise and the lessons learned in leadership, delegation, and building a scalable business can find "Unchained" for sale at all major book retailers online and in stores.About Mascia Capital GroupMascia Capital Group is a family-owned enterprise based in Montville, NJ, dedicated to operational excellence in the quick-service restaurant industry. Founded by Tommy Mascia and currently led by CEO Bobby Mascia, the group operates 18 Dunkin' locations and a dedicated manufacturing facility, serving communities across the region while prioritizing career growth and development for its 430 employees. Mascia Capital Group is a big supporter of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which provides grants to hundreds of nonprofits – big and small – making a difference in the lives of kids battling hunger or illness across the country.About Bobby MasciaRobert J. Mascia, known as “Bobby” to loved ones, employees and clients alike, serves as CEO of both Mascia Capital Group (MCG) and Green Ridge Wealth Planning (Green Ridge). Mascia is a successful entrepreneur, author, and Certified Family Business Specialist (CFBS) who leverages his experience scaling the MCG franchise organization and his time working on Wall Street to inform his financial practice. Green Ridge is a firm dedicated to serving the complex financial and business succession needs of entrepreneurs, business owners, and high-net-worth individuals and families. Mascia’s leadership is defined by a commitment to operational excellence and a desire to see every individual he works with succeed both personally

