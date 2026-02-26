Children’s Health Fund Launches ‘Children’s Health at a Crossroads’ Campaign

Arturo Brito, MD, MPH, President and CEO of Children’s Health Fund

National Initiative Calls for Urgent Action to Protect the Health of America’s Children

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Health Fund (CHF), the nation’s foremost nonprofit dedicated to ensuring access to comprehensive healthcare for children growing up in under-resourced communities throughout the United States, today announced the launch of a new campaign to raise awareness about and address the critical state of children’s health in the United States.

Arturo Brito, MD, MPH, President and CEO of Children’s Health Fund, released the following statement:

“Children across the United States are facing an urgent and unprecedented crisis: Healthcare disparities are widening; youth are experiencing mental health issues in increasing and alarming numbers; and vaccine-preventable diseases like measles are rapidly spreading across the country.

“Unaddressed, the problems will get exponentially worse as millions of children start to lose health insurance coverage through Medicaid and CHIP in the coming years, and more hospitals close their doors in a system slanted to serving wealthier communities.

“At this critical moment, Children’s Health Fund is ready to respond and help change course by bringing healthcare, credible information, and trusted providers directly into communities. We were built for moments like this.

“Since 1987, CHF has provided nearly 8 million healthcare visits to children in need. In 2025 alone, our national network served more than 130,000 children and families through nearly 500,000 visits. Yet far too many children are still going without the healthcare they need to thrive. As needs grow and barriers increase, our goal is clear: to expand our reach so that no child is left without access to comprehensive, quality healthcare.

“For nearly 40 years, Children’s Health Fund has broken down the barriers that prevent children and families in under-resourced communities from accessing care. Never has our work been more important than it is today.

“That is why we are launching Children's Health at a Crossroads: The Path We Choose Will Shape Their Future. Through this multipronged campaign—focused on expanding access, policy and advocacy, education, public awareness, and fundraising—we aim to change the trajectory and make children’s health a national priority.”

The Children’s Health at a Crossroads campaign will include:

Expansion of programs and reach.

Advocacy initiatives aimed at strengthening access to care for children nationwide.

National and local education efforts to combat health misinformation.

Strategic earned and social media outreach.

Fundraising efforts to support our collective efforts.

Children’s Health Fund operates a national network of pediatric providers that delivers comprehensive healthcare through mobile clinics, school- and community centers, and telehealth—ensuring that children in under-resourced communities receive consistent, quality, integrated medical, mental, dental, and social services.

About Children’s Health Fund

Children’s Health Fund is the nation’s foremost nonprofit dedicated to ensuring access to comprehensive healthcare for children growing up in under-resourced communities throughout the United States. For more than 38 years, CHF has mobilized and deployed more than $232.5 million to support its initiatives nationwide. Quality medical, mental, dental, and health-related social services are provided through a national network of 24 programs in 15 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. To date, its national network has provided nearly 8 million health encounters. CHF was founded in 1987 by singer/songwriter Paul Simon, pediatrician/child advocate Dr. Irwin Redlener, and program designer Karen Redlener. For more information, please visit Home - Children's Health Fund.

