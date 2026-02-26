Deputy President Paul Mashatile attends and participates in Frank Dialogue on B-BBEE in Durban, 28 Feb

Deputy President, Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Saturday, 28 February 2026, attend and participate in the Frank Dialogue on the future of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE)at the Coastlands Umhlanga Hotel and Convention Centre, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province.

The all-day dialogue will bring together leaders from business, government, civil society and the ocean economy to debate current developments shaping the empowerment landscape and table practical recommendations for the future of economic transformation.

Deputy President Mashatile will participate in the dialogue and set the tone for the engagement, and provide insight on government’s achievements and action plan on the B-BBEE.

The B-BBEE is a South African Government policy and legislative framework (Act 53 of 2003) designed to advance economic transformation and increase the participation of black people in the economy. The purpose of the policy is to address historical economic inequalities and promote economic unity.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Saturday, 28 February 2026

Time: 09:00 AM

Venue: Coastlands Umhlanga Hotel and Convention Centre, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Media wishing to cover the event are requested to RSVP by submitting their full names, ID number and media house by 18h00 on Thursday, 26 February 2026, to Busi Radebe (Frank Talk) on 081 782 2037 or Bongani Majola (Presidency) on 082 339 1993.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

#GovZAUpdates