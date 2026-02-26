Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube conducts an oversight visit to NMU and Gqeberha CET, Sakhulwazi Community Learning Centre, 27 Feb

Deputy Minister Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube concludes her oversight visits in the Eastern Cape, visiting Nelson Mandela University and finally the Gqeberha CET, Sakhulwazi Community Learning Centre.

Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube will on Friday, the 27th of February 2026 conduct an oversight visit at Nelson Mandela University, Gqeberha, North Campus and will move to the Gqeberha CET, Sakhulwazi Community Learning Centre in Zwide.

Deputy Minister Dube-Ncube reflects on the oversight visits and concludes that these past few weeks have marked an intensive period, filled with grueling and complex decisions and conversation that is consistent with the dedication of the department and ministry to ensure that Higher Learning happens in safe institutions that are well equipped for the students of this country. With pen in hand, we marked sometimes with concern and other times with pride whether institutions prioritized Student safety and wellness, institutional governance, infrastructural integrity and student accommodation, amongst others topical issues that encompass the vision of the department for the entire PSET Sector.

While the work continues and we give space for TVETs, Universities and CET colleges to continue with the business of learning, the work starts for us as the department in ensuring the upkeep of the positives we discovered during the oversight process and the improvement of the challenges that were discovered! Many thanks and appreciation to the DHET colleagues for their unwavering and tireless support and most importantly, good luck and all the best to the students in the lecture halls, workshops and classrooms across the country!

Details are as follows:

Venue: Nelson Mandela University, North Campus

Date: 27 February 2026

Time: 09:30-12:30

Venue: Sakhulwazi Community Learning Centre, Zwide Gqeberha

Date: 27 February 2026

Time: 13:00-15:00

