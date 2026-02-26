Minister Willie Aucamp opens 10th people and parks National Conference, 2 Mar

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Willie Aucamp will officially open the 10th People and Parks National Conference, on 02 March 2026 at the Mittah Seperepere Convention Centre in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

The conference will be held under the theme: “Harnessing Nature-Based Wealth through Inclusive Biodiversity Conservation for Sustainable Development” and marks a significant 20-year milestone of advancing inclusive conservation in South Africa.

Since its inception in 2004, the People and Parks Programme has served as a national dialogue platform bringing together government, traditional leaders, land claimant communities, conservation authorities, academia, NGOs and civil society to strengthen the relationship between protected areas and neighbouring communities. Over the past two decades, the Conference series has contributed to policy reform, co-management frameworks, biodiversity stewardship, land restitution processes, and the growth of the biodiversity economy.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the opening of the 10th People and Parks National Conference as follows:

Date: Monday, 02 March 2026

Time: 08:00 to 13:30

Venue: Mittah Seperepere Convention Centre, Kimberley, Northern Cape

Enquiries:

To RSVP

Kagiso Letsebe

Cell: 083 439 9755

E-Mail: kletsebe@dffe.gov.za

Paul Sigutya

Cell: 072 921 4457

E-Mail: psigutya@dffe.gov.za

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-Mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates