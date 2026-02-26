Submit Release
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet meeting, 26 Feb

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 25 February 2026. 

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date:   Thursday , 26 February 2026
Time:    10h00 - time changed to 11:20
Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live Streaming details:
Facebook:   http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter:        http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA    
YouTube:     https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA  

Enquiries:
Nomonde Mnukwa  - Acting Government Spokesperson 
Cell: +27 83 653 7485

William Baloyi - Deputy Government Spokesperson 
Cell:  +27 83 390 7147

