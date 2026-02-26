Team Hodnett Earns 12 Consecutive Pulse of the City News Awards for Customer Satisfaction

Team Hodnett receives high praise from satisfied customers, leading to its 12th straight Pulse Award.

My goal is to be my customers’ realtor for life. My purpose is to provide guidance as a trusted advisor. I help guide and counsel all my clients through the transaction that is most important to them.” — Sharon Hodnett

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing more than 30 years of industry experience to every interaction, Team Hodnett has a reputation for more than just expertise in real estate. Its customer service is second to none, earning the team a 12th consecutive Pulse of the City News Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction. Sharon Hodnett became a licensed realtor in 1989, eventually taking her wealth of experience and creating Team Hodnett, one of the top Keller Williams offices in North Texas.As her business grew, working with both residential and commercial clients, Hodnett hired marketing assistants and buyers’ agents to handle the volume and ensure customers’ needs were always being met. In that time, she’s brought on 50 different agents, training them in real-world real estate. She also ensured that customer service was a top priority in their training.Team Hodnett’s slogan, A Departure from the Ordinary, sums up the experience its customers have every time, whether they’re buying or selling.“My goal is to be my customers’ realtor for life,” says Hodnett. “My purpose is to provide guidance as a trusted advisor. I help guide and counsel all my clients through the transaction that is most important to them.”According to Hodnett, her open communication and responsiveness with customers are the keys to her success, not making them wait days to hear from her. “Clients see and understand the priority I give to them, and I think they appreciate the communication I provide,” she says.She also credits the team’s success to its knowledge of the market. “We know the market, we know how and where to find buyers, we know how to keep a real estate transaction together so it will close, we know our real estate law and contracts,” she says. “Our buyers love us because we know the market, how to advise of pricing and offers, plus we are great negotiators.”Client Chris Penton agrees. “Sharon is a non-nonsense, consummate professional with extraordinary interpersonal and networking skills. She updated us frequently and was available to us 24/7,” he says. “Her extensive knowledge and experience in real estate and her guidance in preparing our home for sale allowed us to sell our house in just two weeks under a stressed economy. Sharon was an incredible partner and advisor throughout the process.”“We had such a great experience working with Sharon,” says Maritza Martinez, another of Hodnett’s clients. “She made the entire process of selling our home smooth and stress-free. Sharon’s knowledge of the market, strong communication and attention to detail gave us confidence every step of the way. She went above and beyond to make sure our home was presented beautifully and sold quickly.”The team’s hard work has paid off, leading to not just a host of customer satisfaction awards, but also a large repeat and referral business. “We do that by paying attention to detail. We listen to the clients’ needs. We are by their side to help them every step of the way,” says Hodnett.About Team HodnettTeam Hodnett is part of Keller Williams Realty in Southlake, Texas. There are multiple Keller Williams offices through the world. The Southlake office is one of the top Keller Williams offices in North Texas. Team Hodnett can be reached at 817-994-7152 or online at teamhodnett.com. Visit the team’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/the-hodnett-team-Southlake-TX About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News is committed to finding and honoring those companies in the building and construction industry that have provided an excellent experience for their customers. The Pulse research team analyzes research and information gathered from many sources, including online business and consumer user-review websites, blogs, social media, business-rating services, and other credible sources, and determines a yearly rating for each company. Companies that receive the highest possible rating of 4 to 5 stars earn the Pulse Award.The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com

