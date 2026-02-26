Merrimack, NH Introduces Community Choice Aggregation for Residents and Small Businesses

Freedom Energy Logistics is an energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy management and renewable energy solutions.

Launching April 1st, CCA will help local residents and small business owners save on electricity and better manage their budgets during a volatile energy market

The launch of Merrimack’s CCA program allows our community to collectively purchase electricity, giving residents and businesses access to steadier and more competitive rates.” — Finlay Rothhaus, Town Council Chairman, Merrimack

AUBURN AND MERRIMACK, NH, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Town of Merrimack and Freedom Energy Logistics (Freedom Energy) today announced that, starting April 1, 2026, Merrimack residents on electric default service can join Merrimack’s Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program at $0.09699 per kWh through October 31, 2026. First Point Power will serve as the electricity supplier.Eversource's six-month default rate is $0.11303 per kWh from February 1 to July 31, 2026. Merrimack’s CCA program offers savings of $0.01604 per kWh.The Town Council officially approved the program's final plan nearly two years ago, on July 15, 2024, and chose Freedom Energy to oversee its implementation. In preparation for Merrimack’s CCA roll-out, Freedom Energy and the Town will hold an Information Session on Monday, March 9 from 6:30pm-9:00pm at the Merrimack Town Hall Conference Room. Additionally, informational materials will be available on the town’s website, Freedom Energy’s Merrimack CCA website, as well as at Merrimack’s Town Hall.“The launch of Merrimack’s CCA program allows our community to collectively purchase electricity, giving residents and businesses access to steadier and more competitive rates as an alternative to Eversource utility service,” said Finlay Rothhaus, Town Council Chairman, Merrimack. “Merrimack is pleased to introduce the CCA, aiming to deliver savings for residents and small businesses as we continue to navigate regionwide energy price fluctuations. With this initiative, the town leverages the buying power of our nearly 26,800 residents to improve affordability, transparency, and local control over energy management.”Merrimack is one of twelve New Hampshire towns receiving CCA services from Freedom Energy, and it is among four local communities launching Community Choice Aggregation programs this spring. To date, CCA programs have enabled municipalities to help stabilize costs, promote price transparency, and foster local economic development in communities.“Merrimack’s CCA rollout is expected to help reduce costs for ratepayers compared to Eversource’s current rates in the short-term, while also offering better chances for stable pricing over time,” said Bart Fromuth, CEO of Freedom Energy. “During this time of extreme volatility in energy prices, we are proud to offer tangible benefits and some peace of mind to residents and businesses in the form of more affordable and predictable energy costs.”Merrimack residents will receive notices in the mail beginning this month and have 30 days to opt out of the new CCA program; otherwise, they will be switched from Eversource to the Merrimack CCA program. Any resident that does not opt out can still switch at any time without fees or penalties. Those already using a third-party electricity supplier will not be impacted. Merrimack aggregation customers will continue to be customers of Eversource for the delivery of their electricity, and any issue with metering, billing or a power outage should still be directed to Eversource utilities. Aggregation customers will continue to be billed by Eversource.About Community Choice AggregationCCA offers significant benefits to residents and small businesses by pooling the purchasing power of the community to secure competitive electricity rates and greater choice in energy supply. Through CCA, municipalities can help stabilize costs, promote price transparency, and foster local economic development. Additionally, CCAs often provide access to greener energy options, supporting sustainability initiatives and empowering communities to advance their renewable energy goals. By enabling local control over energy procurement, CCA programs can create long-term value and resilience for participants while enhancing the community’s capacity to respond to changing market conditions.About Freedom Energy LogisticsFounded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom’s team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, and a satellite office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. Freedom Energy has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America in 2017, 2018, 2024, and 2025; recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Family Businesses in NH by Business New Hampshire Magazine, Stay Work Play’s Coolest Company for Young Professionals; and has received multiple Business Excellence Awards. For more information, visit www.felpower.com ###

