Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market Size Forecast to USD 6.5 Billion by 2035 - Report by TMR

Semiconductor Wafer Polishing Equipment Market to Hit USD 6.5 Billion by 2035 at 4.6% CAGR amid Rising Semiconductor Fabrication Investments” — Latest Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market Outlook 2035The global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market was valued at US$ 2.9 Bn in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 6.5 Bn by 2035, expanding at a steady CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2035. Market growth is driven by rising semiconductor demand across consumer electronics, automotive, AI, and 5G applications, along with increasing wafer complexity and advanced node manufacturing.👉 Get your sample market research report copy today@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86897 Analysis of Key Players in the Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment MarketThe competitive landscape includes specialized semiconductor equipment manufacturers focusing on precision engineering, automation, and process optimization.Leading companies operating in the global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market include:• Wafer World Inc.• TOKYO SEIMITSU CO., LTD• Struers• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.• ATM Qness GmbH• SHIN NIPPON KOKI CO., LTD.• GigaMat Technologies• DISCO Corporation• Komatsu NTC• EBARA CORPORATION• Revasum• Applied Materials, Inc.• Okamoto Machine Tool Works,Ltd.• Logitech Ltd.• G&N Genauigkeits Maschinenbau Nürnberg GmbH• Other Prominent PlayersThese players are investing in advanced CMP systems, automated wafer handling technologies, and high-precision grinding platforms to maintain competitive advantage.Recent Developments in Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market• January 2025: GF Machining Solutions launched the LASER S 500 U, an advanced laser ablation system for silicon carbide (SiC) wafer production. The non-contact, high-precision technology minimizes tool wear, reduces processing time and costs, and enhances edge profiling accuracy through LaserSUITE360 software—supporting efficient and sustainable SiC wafer manufacturing for automotive, energy, and electronics applications.Key Developments in the Market• Introduction of next-generation CMP tools for advanced logic and memory devices• Growing adoption of wafer thinning technologies for 3D packaging• Expansion of semiconductor manufacturing facilities worldwide• Increased use of SiC and GaN wafers in power electronics• Integration of AI-based process monitoring systemsKey Player Strategies⚙️ Technology EnhancementDeveloping high-precision grinding and polishing equipment for advanced nodes.🏭 Fab PartnershipsCollaborating with semiconductor foundries and IDMs for customized solutions.🌍 Regional ExpansionStrengthening service and support networks near major semiconductor hubs.📈 Automation IntegrationEnhancing throughput with robotics and intelligent process control systems.🔬 R&D InvestmentFocusing on defect minimization and surface uniformity improvements.Market OverviewSemiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment plays a crucial role in front-end and back-end semiconductor fabrication processes. Grinding equipment is used to thin wafers to the required thickness, while polishing systems—especially Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP)—ensure ultra-smooth and defect-free wafer surfaces.As chip architectures become more compact and multilayered, the need for high-precision wafer surface finishing is growing significantly. Advanced packaging technologies such as 3D stacking, wafer-level packaging (WLP), and system-in-package (SiP) are further increasing demand for sophisticated polishing and grinding solutions.Expansion of semiconductor fabs globally and increasing investment in domestic chip production are strengthening market prospects.👉 Discuss Implications for Your Industry Request Sample Research Report PDF@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86897 Analysts’ Viewpoint on the Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment MarketIndustry analysts anticipate moderate but consistent growth, supported by the evolution of advanced semiconductor nodes and compound semiconductor materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN).Asia Pacific dominates the market due to strong semiconductor manufacturing bases in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are experiencing increased investments driven by supply chain localization initiatives.Technological innovation focused on improving precision, throughput, and defect reduction will remain a key competitive differentiator over the forecast period.Challenges• High capital expenditure for semiconductor equipment• Cyclical semiconductor industry demand• Technical complexity in advanced wafer processing• Supply chain disruptions for precision componentsOpportunities📱 Consumer Electronics GrowthIncreasing demand for smartphones, tablets, and smart devices.🚗 Automotive ElectrificationRising need for power semiconductors in EVs.🌐 5G & AI ApplicationsAdvanced chips requiring ultra-precise wafer finishing.🏗️ New Semiconductor FabsGovernment-backed domestic chip manufacturing initiatives.🔋 Compound Semiconductor ExpansionGrowth in SiC and GaN wafer processing.Market Segmentation➤ By Equipment Type• Wafer Grinding Equipment• Wafer Polishing Equipment (CMP Systems)➤ By Wafer Size• Up to 200 mm• 300 mm• Above 300 mm➤ By Application• Memory Devices• Logic Devices• Power Devices• MEMS• Others➤ By Region• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Latin America• Middle East & AfricaWhy Invest in the Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market Outlook 2035✅ Comprehensive forecast through 2035 across key wafer processing segments✅ Competitive landscape analysis of major semiconductor equipment manufacturers✅ Insights into advanced node manufacturing and packaging trends✅ Regional demand analysis linked to fab expansion initiatives✅ Identification of growth opportunities in EV, AI, and 5G-driven semiconductor markets👉 To buy this comprehensive market research report, click here to inquire@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86897<ype=S FAQs1. What is the projected market size by 2035?The market is expected to reach US$ 6.5 Bn by 2035.2. What is the CAGR from 2025–2035?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%.3. Which segment dominates the market?Wafer polishing (CMP) equipment holds a significant share due to its critical role in advanced semiconductor fabrication.4. Which region leads the market?Asia Pacific leads due to strong semiconductor manufacturing activities.5. What are key market trends?Advanced wafer thinning, compound semiconductor processing, and AI-integrated equipment are shaping the market landscape.More Trending Research Reports-➤ Magnetic Sensors Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/magnetic-sensors-market.html ➤Printed and Flexible Sensors Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/printed-and-flexible-sensors-market.html About Us Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. 