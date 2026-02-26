Singer and Musical Actor Lee Seok Hoon Releases a Digital Single, “사랑이란 건 (When It’s Called Love)”

Photo Credit: C9 Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer and musical actor Lee Seok Hoon has released a new digital single, “사랑이란 건 (When It’s Called Love).” This is his first release of 2026, following his fifth mini album, Renewed Purpose, in August 2025. “사랑이란 건 (When It’s Called Love)” is a ballad track that quietly confesses the importance of time spent together, rather than shouting out loud about being in love. The singer shared that this track conveys the gratitude one feels when encountering a lover, as well as the momentary uneasiness of treasuring time with a lover, in the most honest way, carrying the hope of continuing ordinary days filled with happiness.After releasing Renewed Purpose, Lee Seok Hoon held a small-scale concert titled 쓰임 : 새로, 쓰임 (Purpose : Renewed Purpose) in September 2025 to meet his fans more closely. From January to March 2025, he played the main character, Gwynplaine, in the musical The Man Who Laughs, which was inspired by Victor Hugo’s L'Homme qui rit. Then, from November 2025 to February 2026, Lee Seok Hoon took the role of Christian in the musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Now releasing new music after about six months, Lee Seok Hoon hopes to connect with his fans through music and prove himself again as a multi-talented entertainer.ABOUT Lee Seok HoonLee Seok Hoon is a Korean singer and musical actor under C9 Entertainment. He debuted in 2008 as a member of the vocal group SG Wannabe, then as a solo artist in 2010 with his mini album 인사 (English translation: Greetings). He made his musical debut as Charlie in Kinky Boots in 2018, and he returned to play Charlie four times in total until 2024. He played many notable roles as a musical actor since 2018, including Montague “Monty” Navarro in A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder and, most recently, Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. He also appeared as a vocal trainer in popular K-pop survival programs, Produce 101 Season 2 and Produce X 101, as well as BOYS PLANET seasons 1 and 2. In 2023, he received the Excellence Award in Radio as a radio DJ at the MBC Entertainment Awards and the Specialty Award in Ballad at the 30th Hanteo Music Awards.

이석훈(LEESEOKHOON) - 사랑이란 건 M/V

