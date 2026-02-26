MDC hosts several hunter education skills sessions in northeast Missouri in March

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification in northeast Missouri this March. This training session is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older. MDC staff will be hosting several events throughout the month.

March 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Monroe County Extension Office: The office is located at 229 North Washington in Paris. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oio.

March 8 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the MDC Hannibal Office: The office is located at 8965 Hwy 36 Suite 1 in Hannibal. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oi3.

March 12 from 5-9 p.m. at Steve's Builder Hardware: Steve's Builder Hardware is located at 410 North Pearl Street in Milan. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oiw.

March 14 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church: First Assembly of God Church is located at 312 Dearborn Street in Scott City. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oi5.

March 14 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church: First Baptist Church is located at 363 North Washington Street in Kahoka. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oiT.

March 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Scotland County Firehouse: The Scotland County Firehouse is located at 116 West Madison Street in Memphis. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oi7.

March 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the MDC Northeast Regional Office: The office is located at 3500 South Baltimore in Kirksville. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oic.

March 21 from 12-4 p.m. at the Putnam County Library: The Putnam County Library is located at 115 South 16th Street in Unionville. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oi6.

March 21 from 3-7 p.m. at Crossroads Christian Church: Crossroads Christian Church is located at 1816 North Missouri Street in Macon. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oiG.

March 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at United Methodist Church: United Methodist Church is located at 200 South Main Street in Edina. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oix.

Prior to attending, participants will need to complete the knowledge portion of the certification process either online or by filling out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. The online knowledge portion and information about the student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office.

Learn more about hunter education in Missouri at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.