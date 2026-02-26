EDGE reports record H2 2025 growth: Lender network up over 40%, 64 lenders live, nearly 4M consumer identities processed

EDGE reports record H2 2025 growth: Lender network up over 40%, 64 lenders live, and nearly 4M consumer identities processed

New lead screening solution brings cashflow intelligence to the top of the lending funnel, eliminating login friction for a growing percentage of applicants.

It's been a year of remarkable milestones for EDGE, and more importantly, of success for our customers.” — Brian Reshefsky, CEO of EDGE

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EDGE, the pioneer and leader in cashflow analytics for lenders, today announced milestone growth in the second half of 2025 including over 40% increase in customers, the launch of EDGE Screen, and nearly 4 million unique consumer identities processed as of Q4 2025. The results reflect continued expansion of EDGE’s cashflow data network and machine learning capabilities for credit unions and other consumer lenders.H2 2025 Highlights• Lenders in the EDGE network grew 42% in the second half of 2025.• 64 lenders are now active on EDGE's end-to-end platform, including 19 new customers added since July 2025.• More than 3.7 million unique consumer identities processed as of Q4 2025, up 85% since the first half of 2025.• Launched EDGE Screen to help lenders view recent income and obligations before bidding on leads.• Expanded credit union support through integrations with CU*Answers, Jack Henry’s Symitar core, and Sync1, combining open banking data with member data.Decision-Ready Cashflow Insight for LendersLenders use EDGE to access decision-ready insight into borrowers' financial health through the company's exclusive cashflow bureau. EDGE helps lenders better understand consumers who are under- or misrepresented by traditional credit scores, helping teams spot opportunities and risks and strengthen lending decisions.EDGE customers include credit unions with more than $1 billion in combined assets. In H2 2025, the company reached its 64th lender live on the end-to-end platform, with 19 new customers added since July 2025.Scaling the Data Network and Improving Funnel PerformanceIn H2 2025, EDGE processed more than 3.7 million unique consumer identities, an 85% increase since the first half of 2025. The company helps customers put its growing data lake to work by translating cashflow insights into growth drivers that improve relationships with members and mitigate risk in underwriting.Completed integration with CU*Answers in the second half of 2025 further advanced EDGE's ability to support credit unions by combining open banking data with member data for a more holistic view of members’ financial health. Integrations underway with Sync1, Symitar, and additional loan origination and core processing systems will accelerate EDGE’s connectivity and value for credit unions throughout 2026.Improvements in bank connection rates and increased account linking reliability reduced friction for users and strengthened application-to-funded-loan conversion. Coupled with EDGE's proprietary data aggregation, these partnerships and strengthened connection capabilities deliver best-in-class data quality for insight-rich loan decisioning."It's been a year of remarkable milestones for EDGE, and more importantly, of success for our customers," said Brian Reshefsky, CEO of EDGE. "We're proud to be built by lenders for lenders. The growth, integrations, and new releases of 2025 are a testament to EDGE's dedication to more inclusive lending across the board."New EDGE Screen Brings Cashflow to the Top of the FunnelDuring H2 2025, EDGE launched the Screen solution, receiving strong market recognition and generating significant commercial momentum. This lead-purchase visibility offering enables lenders to better assess applicants' creditworthiness based on recent income, financial obligations, and balance behaviors – all in the milliseconds of pre-purchase decisioning. This credential-less application brings cashflow intelligence to the top of lenders’ funnel, with early results already matching 1 of every 5 leads to a recent cashflow report, giving lenders actionable insight for better informed lead bidding."EDGE Screen addresses a major gap in traditional lead buying," said Reshefsky. "The information is decision-ready the moment a lead appears. It enables smarter lead bidding with improved conversion and approval rates, resulting in a lower cost per funded loan. Coupled with our status as a consumer reporting agency, EDGE Screen is another example of prioritizing the financial health of both credit unions and their memberships."Looking AheadWith its roots in lending since 2018, EDGE's most recent results reflect significant innovation in cashflow analytics, risk scoring designed for more inclusive and data-driven underwriting, access to millions of connected accounts, improved account linking reliability, and stronger conversion performance. The company anticipates continued support for financial institutions in 2026 and beyond.About EDGEEDGE is the cashflow bureau. EDGE delivers decision-ready insight into borrowers' financial health, helping lenders strengthen underwriting, improve member relationships, and support more inclusive lending. Developed through real-world lending experience and machine learning, EDGE allows lenders to approve applicants with thin or no credit history like, recent immigrants, young adults, and other underserved populations. As a consumer reporting agency (CRA) built on cashflow data, EDGE’s risk attributes and scores are the only cashflow underwriting tools proven through profitable loan performance at scale.Media ContactMedia Relations, EDGE, 1 312-205-8996, media@edgescore.com, edgescore.com

