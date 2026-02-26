ATRIMED’s Women-Led Team Converts Ancient Sanskrit Medical Texts into AI-Searchable Data for In-Silico Discovery

BANGALORE, INDIA, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATRIMED , a research-driven life sciences company specializing in plant-based innovation, today announced a major milestone in its effort to transform ancient medical knowledge into structured, machine-readable data for modern scientific discovery. Led by women scientists and researchers, the initiative focuses on converting classical Sanskrit and Ayurvedic texts into searchable datasets integrated with one of the world’s largest plant molecule libraries.Under the leadership of Dr. Latha Damle, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, ATRIMED is applying advanced data science, natural language processing, and artificial intelligence to centuries-old medical manuscripts. These texts, traditionally preserved in fragmented and non-standardized formats, are being systematically decoded, organized, and mapped to molecular and biological data.“Ancient medical traditions contain an extraordinary depth of observational and experimental knowledge,” said Dr. Damle. “Our goal is to preserve this cultural heritage while translating it into a format that modern computational systems can analyze. By doing so, we are building a bridge between historical wisdom and future-facing scientific research.”From Manuscripts to Machine-Readable IntelligenceATRIMED’s multidisciplinary teams—comprising women scientists, linguists, bioinformaticians, and data engineers—are working to extract medicinal formulations, botanical references, and therapeutic principles from classical Sanskrit sources. These insights are then standardized and linked to ATRIMED’s extensive digital repository of plant-derived molecules.This structured dataset enables researchers to conduct AI-assisted searches across both traditional knowledge and molecular libraries, allowing for rapid pattern recognition and hypothesis generation.Using in-silico screening methods, ATRIMED applies computational models to evaluate molecular properties, predicted biological activity, and safety profiles—significantly reducing the time and cost required to identify promising candidates for further study.Preserving Culture, Enabling InnovationThe initiative represents more than a technical achievement. It also serves as a large-scale effort to preserve and revitalize traditional medical knowledge that risks being lost due to linguistic barriers, aging manuscripts, and limited accessibility.“Much of this knowledge has remained locked away for generations,” said a senior member of ATRIMED’s data sciences team. “By digitizing and structuring it, we are not only protecting cultural heritage but making it globally accessible to researchers and innovators.”By integrating ancient textual data with modern cheminformatics and AI platforms, ATRIMED is positioning its plant molecule library as foundational research infrastructure—supporting discovery across natural product science, biotechnology, and computational biology.Women at the Center of Scientific InfrastructureATRIMED’s work is driven by a women-led leadership and research culture that emphasizes interdisciplinary collaboration and long-term scientific investment. From data curation to algorithm development, women scientists play central roles in building and maintaining the company’s discovery platforms.“Scientific infrastructure matters,” Dr. Damle added. “Databases, validated datasets, and reliable models are what make breakthroughs possible. Our team is focused on building those foundations with rigor, transparency, and respect for both tradition and technology.”Looking AheadATRIMED plans to expand its digitization and AI-mapping efforts over the coming year, incorporating additional classical sources and enhancing its in-silico modeling capabilities. The company is also exploring collaborative programs with academic and research institutions to broaden access to its structured datasets.By uniting ancient cultural knowledge with advanced computational systems, ATRIMED aims to redefine how plant-based science is explored—transforming centuries of wisdom into actionable scientific intelligence for the future.About ATRIMEDATRIMED is a research-focused life sciences company dedicated to advancing plant-based innovation through artificial intelligence, bioinformatics, and data-driven discovery. By integrating traditional knowledge with modern computational tools, ATRIMED develops scalable scientific platforms that support sustainable and efficient research across multiple disciplines.

